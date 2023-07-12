Pluck’s of Kilmacanogue bids farewell with last live acts

It’s the last hurrah at Kilmacanogue’s only pub, Pluck’s, as the month of July sees out the live music calendar, with Karl Ivers and Skid Addle the final act on Saturday, July 29.

Caroline and Shane MacNamara have been leasing the pub since 2018, but sadly that lease came to an end and with the food offerings stopped from the end of May, it's time for the last waltz as the music too comes to a halt before the doors close for good on August 30.

It is a sad time for Caroline and Shane and for the community, with resident Colm Mulligan, who is a contributor to the Bray People, having said that the loss will be a blow in the area.

“Social events, fundraisers, family gatherings, aftermaths of funerals etc were all hosted brilliantly by Shane and Caroline and the entire future of the community has many people very concerned.”

With a question mark hanging over what will become of the pub, locals can at least enjoy the last few weeks of entertainment by coming down for the final three events on Saturday July 15, 22 and 29, with Austin Prior, King Rocker and King Konk also joining Karl on the bill. You won’t get acts with names like that anywhere else.