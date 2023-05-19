Plight of Wicklow’s animal rescues raised in Dáil as local TD shares dog adoption story

WICKLOW TD Jennifer Whitmore highlighted the pressures placed on dog rescues in County Wicklow in the Dáil and called upon the government to act swiftly in delivering promised dog welfare legislation.

The Social Democrats TD has first-hand experience regarding the difficult future facing animal rescues having recently adopted a three-year-old dog from Wicklow Animal Welfare. Daisy is already calling the shots having settled well into her new home

“We had two rescue dogs with us for years, but sadly one of them passed away around a year ago. The kids were at me to get a new dog and I saw Daisy pop up on the Wicklow Animal Welfare Instagram feed. She has only been with us for around ten days and has been keeping everyone entertained,” said Deputy Whitmore.

Deputy Jennifer Whitmore with new family member Daisy.

“The kids absolutely love her. Our other dog is really old but he has really come back to live ever since we got Daisy. You can tell how much he missed our other dog Holly who passed away last year.

“We were expecting it to take a while before Daisy settled into her new environment because she never lived outside. She was kept in a horse box by her previous owners and was used for breeding. But it took her no time at all to get settled in. She spreads herself out resting on the couch and actually suffers separation anxiety when placed outside. She is such a lovely, gentle dog and is already a major part of the family.”

Deputy Whitmore also spoke on a dog welfare motion in the Dáil during the week, motion where she took the opportunity to highlight the alarming increase in the number of dogs being surrendered in the county.

She emphasised the urgent need for comprehensive legislative measures to protect these vulnerable animals and prevent the overbreeding of puppies through unregulated breeders.

She said: “The escalating number of dog surrenders in Wicklow has reached a crisis point, placing an overwhelming burden on local dog rescues. These organisations, which work tirelessly to provide shelter, care, and rehoming services, are stretched to their limits as they struggle to cope with the surge in surrendered dogs.

“Many factors contribute to this alarming trend, including changing family circumstances, financial strains, and behavioural challenges. The recent lifting of the eviction ban has also seen an increase in dogs being surrendered as many rentals do not accept pets, meaning many much-loved animals are being surrendered. This has resulted in rescues in the county being full to capacity, with one rescue saying that they received 28 calls yesterday alone from owners wishing to surrender their dogs.

“It is imperative that the government delivers on its promise to bring forward dog welfare legislation through the Dáil, providing a robust framework to safeguard the rights and well-being of these animals."

She believes that comprehensive legislation is crucial for regulating dog breeding practices, setting welfare standards, and promoting responsible ownership. By enacting such legislation, the government can help prevent the abandonment and mistreatment of dogs, ensuring they are treated with the care, compassion, and respect they deserve.

Deputy Whitmore also asked that those wishing to take in a family pet to consider local rescues as there are so many animals waiting for their forever home.

She added: “Wicklow has many fantastic rescues with dogs of every breed, shape and size ready for a new home. I have just rehomed my third dog from a rescue and I can safely say that the love you get from a dog that was rescued cannot be matched.

"They innately know that they are lucky to find their new family and repay that a thousand-fold. So, if you are looking, please consider checking out some local rescue pages. I think you'll be surprised how quickly you see the dog that is perfect for your family."