Plans for Wicklow holiday resort at Magheramore beach revealed

PLANS to develop a boutique holiday resort and surf school on lands overlooking Magheramore have been welcomed by Cllr Shay Cullen, who feels it could go a long way toward providing much needed accommodation for tourists visiting the Garden County.

Paddy McKillen Jnr’s Oakmount purchased 21 acres of land at Magheramore during a public auction held in June of 2021, paying €700,000 for the site, which had an asking price of just €210,000.

A gated entrance provides access from the main road down a country passage to the lands surrounding Magheramore Beach. The cove is also a hotspot for water sports and is widely considered the best location for surfing on Ireland's east coast.

A planning notice has been erected at the entrance to the site outlining plans by McKillen’s company, Creatively Pacific Ltd. to construct an integrated tourism, leisure and recreational complex with 48 accommodation pods and a surf school on a 2.95 hectare portion of the 8.5 hectare site.

The plans comprise of a two-storey over lower ground-level building containing a gym, sauna, cinema and an outdoor swimming pool (24m x 10m) at lower ground level, a reception, bar and restaurant, washrooms and outdoor terrace at ground level, and an event room at first-floor level.

The existing pedestrian access to Magheramore beach will also remain unaffected, and will be widened to facilitate vehicular access and shall be barrier controlled.

Cllr Shay Cullen is supportive of the application, especially given the dearth of tourist-related accommodation in Wicklow town and surrounding areas since the Grand Hotel became a Direct Provision Centre in 2018.

“We have been crying out for a hotel near to Wicklow town for some time now so this is great news. The fact these are also plans for a surf school facility on the site should also enhance Wicklow’s reputation as a tourist destination.

“When the 21 acres of land at Magheramore went up for purchase in 2021 there were concerns over whether the laneway leading to the beach would be maintained for public access. This planning application includes plans to improve the laneway, which will not only benefit those staying in the hotel, but also the local and wider community.

“The site is a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and is one of the most beautiful natural amenities we have in our District and it’s important that the area remains protected.

"It will be interesting to see what the Planning section of Wicklow County Council think about the environmental impact of the development, the visual impact and waste water in the area. But I’m sure a balance can be reached which would accommodate the development, while also continuing to protect the local environment.

“There is a desperate need for hotels and accommodation in the area, especially since the Grand Hotel shut in Wicklow town.”

The proposed accommodation pods will measure 21sq m each, and be arranged along the eastern fringe of the site along with a dedicated 92sq m structure, in which a surf school facility will be accommodated, along with public toilets and public showers.

Permission is also sought for 49 car parking spaces and 13 bike parking spaces, while the enhancement and supplementation of existing planting is proposed to protect the existing ecology.

Meanwhile, Cllr Paul O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, has called for meeting between elected members and Wicklow County Council officials to try and find a suitable site in Wicklow town for a hotel.

Speaking at Monday’s monthly meeting of Wicklow County Council, he said: “In terms of tourism, I think we all agree in the county town we have a beautiful little seaside down with huge potential that we are starting to tap into. There's been great work done here in terms of the market square, Fitzwilliam Square, and we now have the Abbey grounds which we are getting under way.

“But the problem for the county town is again no hotel. Now, I'm aware that the council can't build hotels and I'm not here looking today for the council to build a hotel, but part of the key priorities on your report is the development of new accommodation.

“So I'm looking for maybe a commitment here today that you'll sit down with myself and colleagues in the Wicklow municipal area which are planners to see if we can identify a site, have a hotel in our county town.

“The one complaint I have from people is they want to visit Wicklow town but they have nowhere to say. I'm looking for that commitment here today if possible.”

Chief Executive Emer O'Gorman said she would arrange a meeting as requested by Cllr O’Brien.