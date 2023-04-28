Plans for new Wicklow town centre apartments and shops scrapped

A planning application seeking permission to construct a mixed-use development at Fitzwilliam Square in Wicklow town has been withdrawn.

Gethsamane Properties Ltd submitted the application on February 28 seeking planning for two commercial units at ground floor and 12 apartments over the upper three floors.

Permission was also sought for connections to services, attenuation system, courtyard, bin store, bicycle store, removal of remaining existing ground floor front façade and replacement with new façade to street elevation and associated works to property located within and architectural heritage area.

The existing building had two shop fronts facing to the street and it was proposed to replace these with two shop fronts and a new front or hall door similar to the existing single doors along this terrace and the Main Street area in general.

The apartments were to include one-bed, two-bed and three-bed options and, located mainly over the commercial units.

The Planning Section of Wicklow County Council was due to make a decision by April 24. However, the applicant withdrew the application after understanding that the development had been recommended for refusal, without any request for the provision of further information.