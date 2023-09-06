Plans for N11/M11 Bus Priority Scheme to open for public viewing at Wicklow hotel

Members of the public are invited to view plans for the N11/M11 Bus Priority Interim Scheme (BPIS), which covers the section of the N11/M11 route from Loughlinstown roundabout in Shankill to the north, to Junction 9 (Glenview) in the south.

The event will be held in the Glenview Hotel, Glen of the Downs, on Tuesday, September 12 between 12pm and 8pm.

It comes as Wicklow County Council, in partnership with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the National Transport Authority (NTA) are progressing the scheme for the provision of bus priority measures (in both directions) on the N11/M11 national road.

It will mean that priority facilities can be used by buses/coaches to avoid congested traffic lanes and hopes to reduce the dependency on cars.

The N11/M11 BPIS, developed separately to the N11/M11 Junction 4 to Junction 14 Improvement Scheme (from the existing M11/M50 junction west of Shankill, Co Dublin, to the N11/M11 junction at Coyne’s Cross, Co Wicklow) aims to offer a practicable interim solution for implementation in advance of the larger and more comprehensive scheme.

It is within this 11.6km length of the existing route, from Shankill to the Glenview, that the bus priority scheme has been deemed most viable.

The public, stakeholders and interested parties have been invited to attend to view information on the scheme, the work undertaken to date and the programme for advancement of the project.

This non-statutory consultation event also provides an opportunity for feedback and observations to be submitted regarding the process and conclusions reached to date, which may inform the further development of the scheme in the next phases.

Members of the project team will be available to provide guidance and to answer questions.

This public display event follows a previous public display of the preferred BPIS proposals held in November 2022 (details of which remain available on the project website: n11m11bpis.ie/publications).

At the November 2022 Public Display, the preferred option for the scheme included the provision of bus priority measures along the following sections of the N11/M11 Corridor:

• Sub-Scheme A Northbound & Southbound – Loughlinstown Roundabout to Junction 6 (Bray/Fassaroe).

• Sub-Scheme C Northbound only – Junction 8 (Kilmacanoge) to Junction 9 (Glenview).

It was also noted that the successful delivery of bus priority with Sub-Scheme B (Junction 6 to Junction 8) presented a number of location specific challenges and constraints. The project team gave a commitment to further examining the viability of delivering bus priority within Sub-Scheme B to identify the optimum solution to meet the project objectives.

Following further analysis and input from project stakeholders, a preferred option for the provision of bus priority measures within Sub-Scheme B has now been identified.

The upcoming Public Display on Tuesday, September 12 will present the overall preferred option for the BPIS within Sub-Schemes A, B and C.

Following the Public Display, submissions will be accepted via the online feedback form available on the project website www.n11m11bpis.ie or by email to n11m11@arup.com or by post addressed to N11/M11 Bus Priority Interim Scheme, Transportation Department, Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Whitegates, Wicklow town, A67 FW96.

Submissions will be accepted from Tuesday, September 12 and must be received on or before Friday, October 13.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Councillor Aoife Flynn Kennedy, stated: “Wicklow County Council values the opinion of the community on this project and welcomes feedback and submissions from the public and interested parties.”

Chief Executive, Emer O’Gorman, added: “The knowledge gained from the engagement will be considered by the project team as part of the next stages of the development of the scheme.”