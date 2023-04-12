Plans approved for floodlighting of Dominican College hockey pitches

Minister Harris turning the sod for the new Science and Technology building during his visit to Dominican College Wicklow in February.

THE Dominican College Wicklow has received planning permission for floodlighting for the existing and recently resurfaced hockey pitches.

A total of six 18 metre high lamp poles are proposed, fitted with Modus 51100 Lamps. The site of the hockey pitch is elevated and is located in a urban area where it is noted there are already levels of artificial light.

It is not considered that the floodlight structures themselves will have a negative visual impact on the area or the protected structures on the grounds of the Dominican College.

The Board of Management of the Dominican College Wicklow also submitted a lighting design report as part of the planning application lodged with Wicklow County Council in February which includes details of the lux levels of the lights, their recommended positioning and angling.

Minister Simon Harris was a recent visitor to the school where he got the opportunity to turn the sod for the new Science and Technology building, and was also brought on a tour of the recently upgraded hockey pitches.