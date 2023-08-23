Plan for 352-home estate on Wicklow site sparks over-development fears

Wicklow Councillor Paul O’Brien has welcomed an application for a 352-home development in Rathnew but expressed concerns about the insufficient infrastructure to support the influx of new residents.

The proposed large-scale development, undertaken by Keldrum Limited, will take place on a c.16.8ha site at Tinakilly and will connect with the Tinakilly Park residential development, which is currently under construction, and Rathnew Village via a new section of the Rathnew Inner Relief Road.

The sprawling development will comprise 31 two-bedroom homes, 114 three-bedroom homes, 72 four-bedroom homes, three four-bedroom plus homes, 56 one-bedroom apartments, 62 two-bedroom apartments, 14 three-bedroom apartments and 592 car parking spaces.

Acutely aware of the housing crisis in the Garden County, Cllr O’Brien said that the provision of any new accommodation should be encouraged but cautioned that the lack of childcare facilities, school places, medical providers and sporting facilities are falling well short of current demand, let alone the needs of a wave of new residents the Rathnew development will bring.

“It is a substantial amount of housing, but we need a balance here too,” Cllr O’Brien said. “There is no point in throwing up houses upon houses and not following through on the infrastructure to support the influx of people.

“Look, we all know we’re in a housing crisis and that we need more housing, but at the same time, I don’t think the infrastructure is there to support it in this part of the county, from GPs and sporting facilities to childcare and school places.

“As we all know, there’s a huge teaching crisis at the moment.

“I sit on the KWETB board, and I know all too well the shortages that are out there, brought on by a combination of the more attractive pay packages and working conditions offered by nations like Saudi Arabia and UAE and the lack of housing here at home – which I realise is a bit contradictory.

“Of course, the issues with childcare places are well documented in this part of the country, as are the dire lack of sporting facilities in the greater Wicklow town area.

“Even though we have two playgrounds in Wicklow town, one at the Murrough and one in Rathnew, there needs to be more. Wicklow town desperately needs basketball courts, a running track, and Wicklow Rovers only have one full pitch, despite having hundreds of members.

“The bottom line is that, even if no new homes were built, Rathnew, Wicklow town, and the surrounding areas would still need more facilities. I know master plans are being drawn up for Wicklow town at the moment, but still, we need action more than plans at this stage.

Having raised the issue of “cart before the horse” planning on numerous occasions, Cllr O’Brien highlighted the trend of purpose-built childcare facilities attached to large-scale developments not being completed until the end of projects as a reflection on a broader reluctance to provide infrastructure in tandem with residential development.

“There seems to be this reluctance to develop both in tandem, but my argument has always been, why can’t both be done hand in hand, rather than building a load of houses then struggling to find the school places or the childcare to support it.” he said.

“My concern is not just with this development at Tinakilly. We’ve 118 houses opening up in Ashford, on top of the development in Ballinahinch, so while I welcome housing, I think what we really need is more infrastructure and, particularly, affordable housing.

“I have every confidence in (Director of Housing Services) Joe Lane and the housing department at Wicklow County Council to do everything they can to squeeze as many affordable houses out of these developments.

“But, they can’t do anything about new schools and school places and that kind of thing. It’s a funding issue at a national level that we really need to provide the infrastructure that these new residents need, particularly with regard to sporting facilities.

“Of course, rents need to come down too, but the funding for local infrastructure in Rathnew, Wicklow town, and the surrounding areas is the change that needs to come to make a significant difference.

“So, while I welcome this latest development, we still need to address the other elephants in the room - of which there are many.”