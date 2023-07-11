Pictures show Wicklow County Archives hosting the Virtual Treasury roadshow

Catriona Arnott and Hilary MacDonald at the launch of the Virtual Record Treasury of Ireland Archives in Wicklow library. Photo: Michael kelly

This was a chance to see the history of Wicklow and its people through the lens of this exciting new online resource.

Ciarán Wallace, Deputy Director of the Virtual Record Treasury spoke about Ireland’s public records and their destruction and recovery.

Brian Gurrin, Virtual Record Treasury Research Fellow, discussed Wicklow records in the Virtual Record Treasury of Ireland and highlighted items of interest in the Wicklow County Archives collection.

In June 1922 the Public Record Office of Ireland was destroyed in the battle of the Four Courts, the opening engagement of the Civil War. In a single afternoon seven centuries of Irish history went up in flames. The Virtual Record Treasury of Ireland is an all-island and international research programme working to digitally reconstruct, as far as possible, these lost archives. By tracking down copies and transcripts in libraries and archives around Ireland and overseas, tens of thousands of documents relating to every corner of Ireland have been recovered, making them available online free of charge.

Cllr Paul O Brien, Cathaoirleach, Wicklow Municipal District Council, said: “We are very proud that Wicklow County Archives is a participating partner in this important project. Our County Archives has contributed digital versions of the Wicklow Grand Jury records to the Virtual Record Treasury and I look forward to learning about the other Wicklow treasures restored and made available by the Virtual Record Treasury.”

Emer O’Gorman, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, stated: “The Virtual Record Treasury Roadshow highlights the value of archives to everyone, having reassembled 700 years of Irish archives lost during the Civil War.

“Indeed, archival sources and especially local authority archives have featured strongly in Decade of Centenaries programmes, which have brought local stories and experiences to life. We are very proud of the collections in our own Wicklow County Archives and look forward to a continuing collaboration between Wicklow and the Virtual Record Treasury project.”