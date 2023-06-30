Pictures show opening of Wicklow Rovers community sensory garden at club grounds

Casey, Nathan and Noah Quinn at the official opening of the Wicklow Rovers Sensory Garden. Photo: Michael Kelly

Members of the Wicklow Rovers football team at the official opening of the Wicklow Rovers Sensory Garden. Photo: Mick Kelly

Caoimhe, Eoghan, Conn and Lorraine Delaney at the official opening of the Wicklow Rovers Sensory Garden. Photo: Michael Kelly

Teddy McGee at the official opening of the Wicklow Rovers Sensory Garden. Photo: Michael Kelly

Ross Byrne, Paul Shannon and Stephen Clarke at the official opening of the Wicklow Rovers Sensory Garden. Photo: Michael Kelly

Deputy Jennifer Whitmore and Corinna Collins officially open the new sensory garden at Wicklow Rovers. Photo: Michael Kelly

Giacomo Mastromarino at the official opening of the Wicklow Rovers Sensory Garden. Photo: Michael Kelly

Deputy Jennifer Whitmore officially opened the community sensory garden at the Wicklow Rovers club grounds at Whitegates.

James Quinn initially approached the club to gauge the support for an academy for special needs kids.

The club didn’t hesitate and under the guidance of James, the Superheroes Academy has flourished, running in conjunction with the successful Saturday morning academy.

The club sought to do something special for the new Superheroes Academy and Corinna Collins came up with the idea of a community garden, where the Superheroes can take time out and which can also be used by members of the wider community and visiting teams.

Sensory gardens provide visitors with a range of sensory experiences, from touch to smell, feel and sound. They can be beneficial for all people, but are particularly stimulating for children with special needs.

Keen to move forwards, Corinna supervised the project from start to finish and ensured that everything ran as smoothly as possible.

The club would like to thank several people for carrying out the works and supplying the materials, including Lar Shaw and Canopy’s and Covers, Lorraine Nolan and Abwood, Tirlan CountryLife Ashford, Arboretum Kilquade, Wicklow Hire, Hopkins Homevalue Hardware, Ciaran and Mandie Delahunt, Jennifer Whitmore TD, Paul Shannon and Paul’s Property and Garden Maintenance, James Quinn, Dixie and the Superhero kids, Johnny Dunne, Anthony Earls and Paul Delaney for their painting.

Thanks are also passed onto the National Lottery, local company Dortek and the local Tesco store for supporting the club financially during the project.

The club is also about to commence clubhouse renovations and are desperately seeking support from local businesses.

If anyone can offer support by sponsoring a pitch or sign to promote their business, then you can contact Corrinna directly at wicklowroverstreasurer@gmail.com.