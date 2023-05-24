Pictures show Glen Of Imaal Mountain Rescue team celebrating 40 years of service

Conny and Anouk O'Connell at the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue 40th anniversary celebration dinner in Lynham's Hotel, Laragh.

Justine O'Brien and Ray Cooke at the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue 40th anniversary celebration dinner in Lynham's Hotel, Laragh.

Sandra Power and John O'Brien at the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue 40th anniversary celebration dinner in Lynham's Hotel, Laragh.

Anne Fitzpatrick and Maura Morrissey at the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue 40th anniversary celebration dinner in Lynham's Hotel, Laragh.

Eugene Whelan, Wesley Atkinson and Ray Morrissey at the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue 40th Anniversary Celebration dinner in Lynham's Hotel, Laragh

Johnny and Orla O' Toole with Ray Cooke at the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue 40th anniversary celebration dinner in Lynham's Hotel, Laragh.

Barry Coad, Anne Fitzpatrick and Aaron Byrne at the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue 40th anniversary celebration dinner in Lynham's Hotel, Laragh.

Hugh McLindon and Elisha McGrane at the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue 40th anniversary celebration dinner in Lynham's Hotel, Laragh.

Brendan Beirne and Andrea Bland at the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue 40th anniversary celebration dinner in Lynham's Hotel, Laragh.

Tomaz Goslar, Matyaz Strukely and Gregor Bahun at the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue 40th anniversary celebration dinner in Lynham's Hotel, Laragh.

Mark Pollock speaking at the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue 40th Anniversary Celebration dinner in Lynham's Hotel, Laragh.

Jayne Stephens and Jack Corbett at the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue 40th Anniversary dinner dace held in Lynhams.

Mark Pollock, Vedran Kuti and Rachel McGrane at the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue 40th anniversary celebration dinner in Lynham's Hotel, Laragh.

Hugh McLindon and Elisha McGrane at the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue 40th anniversary celebration dinner in Lynham's Hotel, Laragh.

Marc Cascianc, Allegra Lalor and Robert Power at the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue 40th Anniversary Celebration dinner in Lynham's Hotel, Laragh

THE Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue Team held 40th anniversary celebrations at their Laragh base over the weekend, featuring representation from numerous support agencies.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris TD and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris both visited the rescue base on Friday to compliment the Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue volunteers on their ongoing success.

Minister Harris commented: “Despite the team consisting entirely of volunteers, the Glen of Imaal team operate a twenty-four-seven, three-hundred and sixty-five days a year service. The professionalism displayed by the Glen of Imaal team can be clearly seen from the amount of lives saved since its foundation.

“While operating in tandem with An Garda Siochána, the Glen of Imaal team work in some of the most arduous conditions, striving to protect and safeguard the vast number of people who visit the Wicklow Mountains on a regular basis.

“Developments in technology have assisted the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue team, but I was genuinely surprised to hear that they are responsible for 110 rescues every year, that means there are lives saved every year by the work the volunteers do.

“The Wicklow Mountains contain some of our county’s most iconic landmarks and spectacular natural reserves, however it is vital that we take the safety concerns seriously.”

Liam O’Dwyer Secretary General retired of the Irish Red Cross and the Chairperson and Team Leader of The Glen of Imaal Irish Red Cross Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team, also spoke at the event.

Tony Lawlor, National Director of Units Irish Red Cross, presented some of the team members with long service awards.

Also present were representatives from An Garda Síochána, PSNI, the National Ambulance Service, Irish Coastguard, Irish Air Corps, Civil Defence, Wicklow Fire Services, National Parks and Wildlife Service, the Charlie Froud family and Foundation, Cllr. Pat Kennedy, Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team, the Mount Rescue Association of Slovenia and the Slovenian Mountain Rescue Team.

The celebrations continued on Saturday where tours of the rescue base, grounds and vehicles were provided. External displays were also carried out by Mountain Rescue operating partners An Garda Siochana, National Ambulance Service, Local Fire Service and local Coastguard units.

A celebratory dinner dance was then held later on Saturday night in Lynham’s Hotel in Laragh.