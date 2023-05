Members of the Wicklow Senior Men's Rugby Team at the Wicklow Rugby Club dinner dance. Photo: Michael Kelly

Stephen, Liz and Charlie Clarke at the Wicklow Rugby Club dinner dance. Photo: Michael Kelly

Nicola Valentine with Graham, Meagan and Scott Burleigh at the Wicklow Rugby Club dinner dance. Photo: Michael Kelly

Peter, Siobhan, Jessica and Dane Schmidt at the Wicklow Rugby Club dinner dance. Photo: Michael Kelly

Gerry and Mary Byrne at the Wicklow Rugby Club dinner dance. Photo: Michael Kelly

Keita Zagare, Aaron Byrne and Gina Priestman at the Wicklow Rugby Club dinner dance. Photo: Michael Kelly

Liam Nicholson and Roisin Stone at the Wicklow Rugby Club dinner dance. Photo: Michael Kelly

Emma Curry, Ruth Roberts, Ciara McConnell, Rhona Younger, Anne Morrissery and Gina Priestman at the Wicklow Rugby Club dinner dance. Photo: Michael Kelly

Aoibhann Stone and Megan McConnell at the Wicklow Rugby Club dinner dance. Photo: Michael Kelly

Johnny Hopkins and Jess Lyons at the Wicklow Rugby Club dinner dance. Photo: Michael Kelly

The Nolan family at the Wicklow Rugby Club dinner dance. Photo: Michael Kelly

Bert, Marieann and David Nicholson with Aine Loughran at the Wicklow Rugby Club dinner dance. Photo: Michael Kelly

Wicklow Rugby Football Club’s supporters and players enjoyed a glitzy bash on Saturday night as they celebrated their annual dinner dance.

More than 250 people attended the event at the Clubhouse on Ashtown Lane, welcomed by President Graham Burleigh.

Photographer Michael Kelly was on hand to capture the glamour. See his photos in our gallery above.