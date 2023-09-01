Photos show Wicklow’s Randle sisters celebrating their international pool success

Proud grandmother Trina O'Gorman with Carrie and Megan Randle at their celebration homecoming in the Hurler's Bar, Glenealy. Photo: Michael Kelly

Carrie and Megan Randle at their homecoming at the Hurler's bar in Glenealy. Photo: Michael Kelly

Twin sisters Carrie and Megan Randle from Glenealy celebrated their victory at the Ladies Team World Pool Shoot Outs in Morocco with an evening to remember at The Hurlers Bar.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate a stellar 2022/2023 campaign for the sister that saw them crowned All-Ireland Pool Championships in Killarney, where Megan took home the national ladies singles title, and World Pool Shootout Champions at the World Pool Championships in Agadir, Morocco, in July.

A hugely successful 10 days at the World Pool Championships saw girls in green fair exceptionally well in a number of events, with Megan, Carrie and the Irish team’s fantastic win over Morocco in the final providing the icing on the cake.

The Randle name is synonymous with pool, with their mother, Suzanne, and older sister, Danielle, having represented and captained their country while all four Wicklow women were on the Irish panel for the European Championship in 2020.

“We’re just after finishing the 2022/2023 season and we had a very successful year,” Carrie said.

“I suppose the main achievement would be Megan and I winning the Ladies Team World Shoot Outs with the Irish team, which took place in July over in Agadir in Morocco.

“Winning as part of the team who were crowned All-Ireland champions at the All-Ireland Pool Championships was a huge deal too. Megan had won the All-Ireland singles, and it was great to go on and win the All-Ireland team event as well.

“My mother lives down in Limerick, and my partner plays on an international level as well, so we just had a lot of things on in the last month or so, so we were waiting for a weekend to have a bit of together and accommodate everyone.

“I suppose we might not have had the homecoming the other night if we hadn't won the worlds, but we decided to make hay while the sun was shining, and it was a great way to celebrate the achievements with friends and family.”