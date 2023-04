Alex, Nina, Charlie, Ned and Nick Fitzpatrick with Erin, Nicola and John Llewellyn.

Newtown Easter Egg Hunt. The Newtown & District Tidy Towns team with gardai Tom O'Dwyer and John Whelan

Tilly Byrne and Danielle Kenny at the Newtown Easter Egg Hunt. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Newtownmountkennedy hosted a fabulous Easter egg hunt in the woods last weekend, where children of all ages tracked down some delicious Easter treats.

Photographer Leigh Anderson was on hand to capture the smiles. Check them out in the gallery above.