Philip Quested shares secrets of trees at Wicklow’s National Botanic Gardens

Reporter David Medcalf spent an hour following Philip Quested around Wicklow’s botanic gardens in Kilmacurragh outside Wicklow town and it opened his eyes to the power, diversity and craft of Irish wood

Meet one man who certainly does see the wood for the trees. Philip Quested works as a guide at the National Botanic Gardens outpost at Kilmacurragh near Wicklow town. The former Acton family estate, now State property, is a wonderland of trees. They have specimens imported from Latin America, from China, from just about all over the planet, as well as a full catalogue of Irish species. This is Ireland’s living repository for hundreds of different trees, from massively impressive sequoia to straggly crab apple.