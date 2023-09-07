Petition launched calling for expansion of Wicklow Mountains National Park

The petition comes with an interactive Google Earth map showing the colour-coded zones for the land being referred to.

REWILD Wicklow chairperson and Social Democrats local election candidate, Danny Alvey, has launched a petition calling on 16,000 hectares of land to be added to the Wicklow Mountains National Park.

The current National Park is 23,000 hectares in size so this plan would mean almost doubling it to 39,000 hectares (390km2).

Danny maintains that the expansion wouldn’t cost the State anything as the public already own the land and it would just require transferring its management from the state agencies Coillte to National Parks and Wildlife Service. The petition has already received nearly 1,000 signatures.

“Recently, both the Taoiseach and the Minister for Heritage expressed their desire to increase National Parks in Ireland but were concerned about the costs. Specifically purchasing just 560 hectares at Conor Pass in Kerry for €10 million,” said Danny.

“This plan is an opportunity to expand our national park coverage by a dramatic 16,000 hectares and it won't cost the state a penny as we already own the land! Ireland has one of the lowest national park coverages in Europe at just a meagre 0.9% of our total land. In contrast, our nearest neighbours the UK have 8.2 per cent of their land set aside as national parks and France has 9.5 per cent.

“In the midst of a biodiversity crisis and with a new law coming into force in the EU on nature restoration, we need big and ambitious plans here in Ireland. I think we have the perfect opportunity here in Wicklow to do something really significant and the result would have so much benefit for biodiversity and carbon sequestration but also all of our local Wicklow communities through the recreation and eco-tourism opportunities it would present.”

The petition outlines how Glendalough is currently the only valley in the Wicklow Mountains planted with native woodland with the rest being managed by Coillte for clear-fell timber harvesting. Instead this plan seeks to add approximately nine of these valleys to the National Park, namely Glencree, Inchavore, Glenmacnass, Glendasan, Lugduff, Glenmalure, Ow River, St. Kevin’s Way and Kippure. The petition proposes that as each section of these valleys is clear-felled over the coming years, it is ecologically assessed and where suitable replanted with mixed native woodland or restored to its original peatland habitat.

Danny added: “Across Europe, rewilding projects of this scale are already happening. The Affric Highlands in Scotland, the Central Apennines in Italy and the Greater Côa Valley in Portugal to name but a few. This project would be of appropriate size to become one of Ireland’s flagship nature restoration initiatives. Its scale and ambition has the potential for significant funding from the EU LIFE and Natura 2000 programmes, as well as many other international bodies.

“It's time to stop dragging our heels on biodiversity. It's time for bold and ambitious action. And we have the perfect opportunity for that right here in Wicklow.”

The petition comes with an interactive Google Earth map showing the colour-coded zones for the land being referred to. Green is the current National Park boundaries and blue and yellow is all land managed by Coillte in the county with the latter being the proposed expansion.

The petition can be read in more detail and signed on change.org.