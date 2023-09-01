Over 1,000 people attend Doran Family Soccer Blitz in Wicklow

The Arklow United team at the Doran Soccer Blitz in aid of Wicklow Cancer Support. Photo: Michael Kelly

The Shillelagh team at the Doran Soccer Blitz in aid of Wicklow Cancer Support. Photo: Michael Kelly

Butch Doran and Philly Carragher with John, Sorcha and Geraldine Dunleavy at the Doran Soccer Blitz in aid of Wicklow Cancer Support. Photo: Michael Kelly

Saoirse and Colin O'Brien at the Doran Soccer Blitz in aid of Wicklow Cancer Support. Photo: Michael Kelly

Butch Doran, Colin O'Brien, Philly Carragher and Niall Cull of the 23 Foundation at the Doran Soccer Blitz in aid of Wicklow Cancer Support. Photo: Michael Kelly

More than 1,000 people gathered in Wicklow town to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Doran Family Soccer Blitz in aid of Wicklow Cancer Support.

First established in 2013 by Tony and Adele Doran to fundraise for a charity close to their heart after Adele’s cancer diagnosis, the community event has gone from strength to strength, with 48 teams from around Wicklow braving the elements for the worthy cause this year.

Starman Keegan Hosmer at the Doran Soccer Blitz in aid of Wicklow Cancer Support. Photo: Michael Kelly

Sadly, Adele passed away in 2015, but the tradition has remained strong and has been run every year since 2013, with the exception of 2020 and 2021.

Saoirse and Colin O'Brien at the Doran Soccer Blitz in aid of Wicklow Cancer Support. Photo: Michael Kelly

Delighted with the response from the community over the past decade, Tony Doran said: “It was the biggest crowd we’ve ever seen, and it was lashing rain all day. There were 48 teams entered into it, so we easily had close to 500 kids, then you can double that, between the parents and the grandparents.

Butch Doran and Philly Carragher with John, Sorcha and Geraldine Dunleavy at the Doran Soccer Blitz in aid of Wicklow Cancer Support. Photo: Michael Kelly

“We had teams aged all the way up to U13s, from Rathnew, Ashford, Newcastle, Newtown, Arklow, Rathdrum – all over.

The Shillelagh team at the Doran Soccer Blitz in aid of Wicklow Cancer Support. Photo: Michael Kelly

“Wicklow Town and Wicklow Rovers gave us the use of their pitches. Wicklow Cancer Support got well behind us again this year, as did my brothers and sisters. Everyone pulled their weight to put it on, in honour of my wife Adele.

The Arklow United team at the Doran Soccer Blitz in aid of Wicklow Cancer Support. Photo: Michael Kelly

“We’re still counting up the donations, but I’d say we have raised about €70,000 since the event began. This was the tenth anniversary, and hopefully it will keep going for years to come."