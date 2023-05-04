Olympian David Gillick joins Wicklow children for finale of kids’ marathon

Students from Rathdrum Boys School with Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council Tommy Annesley, Community Garda Therese Kelly, Irish Olympian David Gillick and Garda Niall Kennedy at the Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership Marathon Kids in Arklow. Photo: Michael Kelly

Students from Barnacleagh National School with Irish Olympian David Gillick at the Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership Marathon Kids in Arklow. Photo: Michael Kelly

Students from Gaelscoil Chill Mhantáin with Garda Niall Kennedy, Irish Olympian David Gillick and Garda Therese Kelly at the Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership Marathon Kids in Arklow

Students from Gaelscoil Chill Mhantáin with Garda Niall Kennedy, Irish Olympian David Gillick and Garda Therese Kelly at the Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership Marathon Kids in Arklow. Photo: Michael Kelly

Students from Crossbridge National School with Irish Olympian David Gillick at the Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership Marathon Kids in Arklow.

Students from St.John's National School, Arklow with with Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council Tommy Annesley, Olympian David Gillick and Garda Niall Kennedy at the Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership Marathon Kids in Arklow.

Students from St.Saviour's National School, Rathdrum with Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council Tommy Annesley and Irish Olympian David Gillick at the Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership Marathon Kids in Arklow.

Gillian and Senan Byrne with Irish Olympian David Gillick at the Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership Marathon Kids in Arklow. Photo: Michael Kelly

Ciana Flanagan and Veronica Siek with Irish Olympian David Gillick at the Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership Marathon Kids in Arklow.

Irish Olympian David Gillick warms up the crowd at the Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership Marathon Kids in Arklow.

Oisin O'Neill from St.Joseph's National School, Templerainey, Arklow with Irish and Olympian David Gillick at the Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership Marathon Kids in Arklow. Photo: Michael Kelly

The finale of the Wicklow Marathon Kids event saw 650 primary school children descend on the Arklow running track to welcome Olympian David Gillick to their end-of-programme event.

The Marathon Kids’ eight-week programme saw 5th and 6th class students learn the health benefits of physical activity by attending four running sessions per week and running 26.2 miles over the course of the eight weeks to complete their first marathon.

Over 700 children took part in running a marathon over eight weeks in Wicklow, with St Coens Rathnew, Gaelscoil Chill Mhantain, Tinahely NS, Crossbridge NS, Coolfancy NS, Scoil Mhuire Na Naird, Carnew NS, Rathdrum Boys School, St Saviours, Our Lady’s School Rathdrum, St Joseph’s Templerainey, Carysfort NS, St John’s SNS and Scoil Naisunta Naomh Padraig Bearncle all participating.

Gillick, who competed in the 400 metres and 4x400 metres relay at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, was on hand to inspire the young participants and lead them through a series of exercises and stretches before they embarked on their final run.

The finale was a huge success with children and teachers praising the initiative and the opportunity it provided for young people to stay active and healthy.

Speaking after the event, Gillick said: "It's great to see so many young people out here today, having fun and being active. I hope this event has inspired them to keep running and to stay active in the years to come.”

Michael Nicholson, Director of Service, Wicklow County Council, expressed his admiration for the children's hard work and dedication, saying: "It is truly inspiring to see these young children pushing themselves to achieve such a great goal.

“The Marathon Kids event promotes not only physical activity but also discipline and perseverance, which are values that will serve these children well in all aspects of their lives."

Carol Coad, Chairperson of Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership, congratulated everyone on their Marathon Kids journey, adding: “There was a positive atmosphere and a great sense of achievement at the event.

“The Marathon Kids event, which had children of a range of abilities coming together to celebrate their achievements, could not have taken place without the volunteers from the Arklow Junior Park Run that takes place every Sunday morning at Arklow Duck Pond.

“These volunteers and the teachers epitomise the dedication required to deliver such a programme and to have a meaningful impact on young people’s lives.”

Praising the initiative, Cathoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesley opened the event saying: “I was delighted to see so many children take part in the Marathon Kids event” and encouraged them to follow in the footsteps of the famous Arklow-born Olympian Ronnie Delany.

Emer O’Gorman, Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, said: "It's important that we encourage our young people to get involved in physical activity and develop a healthy lifestyle. Events like Marathon Kids are a great way to do this, and I'm delighted to see so many young people taking part in Wicklow.”

Aisling Hubbard, Coordinator, Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership, added: “Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership were delighted to facilitate this programme and give primary school children the opportunity to keep active. We would like to thank all the teachers for their support and congratulate the children on their achievement of running 26.2 miles over the last eight weeks.”

Information on all Wicklow Sports and Recreation activities can be found at www.wicklowlsp.ie.