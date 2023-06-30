Oakmount appeals refusal of €40m Magheramore beach boutique hotel in Wicklow

Creatively Pacific Limited has lodged an appeal against Wicklow County Council’s decision to reject plans for a €40 million boutique holiday resort and surf school overlooking Magheramore beach.

Paddy McKillen Jnr’s Oakmount purchased the 21 acres of land at Magheramore during a public auction held in June of 2021, paying €700,000 for the site, which had an asking price of just €210,000.

The development comprises of an integrated tourism, leisure and recreational complex with 48 accommodation pods and a surf school on a 2.95 hectare portion of the 8.5 hectare site.

Plans also included a two-storey over lower ground-level building containing a gym, sauna, cinema and an outdoor swimming pool (24m x 10m) at lower ground level, a reception, bar and restaurant, washrooms and outdoor terrace at ground level, and an event room at first-floor level.

Permission had also been sought for 49 car parking spaces and 13 bike parking spaces, while the enhancement and supplementation of existing planting was proposed to protect the existing ecology.

Wicklow County Council refused planning in March of this year and outlined seven reasons for refusal, including the failure to demonstrate that the development would not adversely affect the Magherabeg Dunes, which are a Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

Read more Wicklow County Council refuses €40m hotel plan at Magheramore Beach

The council also pointed to the “visual impact” the development would have on what is an “unspoilt location”.

The Ecological Impact Assessment was also referred to by the Council, which said it failed to demonstrate the development would not have an impact “on locally important natural habitats, species, or wildlife corridors”.

Concerns were also raised over the extent of tree removals proposed as well as potential impact on traffic.

Poet Martin Dyar started a petition when the planning application was first submitted, with over 13,000 people signing the ‘Stop the Destruction of the Curlew Wintering Grounds at Magheramore’ petition set up on change.org. He also organised a well attended public meeting held in Wicklow town, where he outlined reasons why he was opposed to the development and urged members of the public to submit their own submissions during the planning process.

He stated: “While an appeal was expected, it is a surprise in the context of the comprehensiveness of the planning office's rejection of the application, and also the Department of Housing submission, which exposed the inadequacies of the application and explained clearly why the site could not be developed.

“By appealing, the developer is announcing again that they are out of step with society. If they do not care about reputational damage, if they are happy to excite national and international condemnation and resistance then, from a conservation perspective, there could be a long and dramatic road ahead.

“Wicklow and the State have said no, as loudly as possible. And the petition position remains the same. We are calling on the developer to withdraw their plans and to sell the land into public ownership. Now is their best chance to sell.”

A decision by An Bord Pleanála on the appeal is due by October 31.