No further ancient remains unearthed at latest archeological digs carried out in Wicklow Abbey Grounds

NO further remains have been uncovered as part of archaeological digs taking place at the Abbey Grounds in Wicklow town.

It follows on from the discovery in September last year of the remains of several monks dating back between 600 and 800 years. Two to three more burial sites were found in another two sections of the Abbey during digs carried out in March.

In May of 2021, agreement was reached over the transfer of the Abbey Grounds to Wicklow County Council, after parishioners were asked for their input. The transfer followed on from an allocation from Fáilte Ireland to Wicklow County Council to enhance the grounds into the Abbey Gardens and event space to make a more functional public space. The building currently known as the Coach House will be turned into a café and retail/exhibition space, complete with public toilets. Terraced seating of wood and grass will surround the planned amphitheatre.

Providing an update at Monday’s monthly meeting of Wicklow Municipal District, Area Engineer Kevin Scanlon confirmed that further agroecological digs had taken place and no further bones or skeletons were unearthed.

“MosArt and consultant archaeologist Yvonne Whitty have been brilliant and we have come up with a place where we could place the performance area. Two more trial digs were carried out and didn’t find anything, apart from an old sewage pipe and an old cast iron water mains. We will meet with MosArt again and push ahead with the design,2 Added Mr Scanlon.

District Manager Brian Gleeson said: “We plan to meet with Fáilte Ireland for an update on the Abbey Grounds and to reassure them that we are ploughing ahead and will get the grant drawn down to start the work. We have to first write to the National Monuments Service and then wait for their go ahead.”

Cllr Gail Dunne commented: “People are really waiting on it. The amount of people who have asked me about it is unbelievable and it will be a great asset to the town.”