Next Roundwood historical talk to focus on Kynoch’s Arklow Ammunition Factory

Jim Rees of Arklow Historical Society will talk about the social and economic importance of Kynoch’s Ammunition Factory.

JIM Rees will deliver the talk at the next Roundwood and District Historical and Folklore Society lecture.

Jim is an author, teacher, storyteller and podcaster and helped establish the Arklow Historical Society in 1981. He will talk about the social and economic importance of Kynoch’s Arklow Ammunition Factory.

For over twenty three years Arklow was home to one of the largest munitions manufacturing facilities in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland. It was an important and strategic manufacturer of munitions during the Boer War and subsequently during World War 1.

The talk takes place on Tuesday, April 25 at 8 p.m. in Kavanagh’s Pub, Roundwood. All are welcome and admission is €5 for non-members and €3 for members.