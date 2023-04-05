News of third Fitzwilliam Square umbrella in Wicklow projects update

A third umbrella is due to be installed at Fitzwilliam Square in Wicklow town.

THE elected members of Wicklow Municipal District were updated on a number of engineering projects which have either started or are due to commence in the coming weeks.

Works for a footpath have commenced on a alternative section of the Roundwood Road at L5061. The junction with R764 at Knockfadda will be improved too.

There are also plans for a footpath on the landside of Brittas Bay, with a possible start time in late April currently proposed.

Drainage-Roads Programme works have commenced at the bottom of Slaughter Hill prior to resurfacing works, while the Overlay-Roads Programme projects have been submitted and are awaiting final approval.

Regarding NTA funded projects, the footpath at Ballinahinch, Ashford is progressing with the wall facing works completed. Backfilling works are now continuing behind the wall.

Surveying starts this week on the Station Road to Marlton Road and Rockey Road footpath and cycling lanes.

Tender docs for toilet building improvements and other works are currently being prepared as part of the Brittas Bay Blueway funding for accessibility works.

Two umbrellas have been installed at Fitzwilliam Square in Wicklow town under Town and Village Renewal funding from the Department. Parts are currently being delivered for a third installation.

A Street Tender is currently running on eTenders website for the Wicklow town South Quay connections to Main Street and concludes on April 6. Stakeholder consultations remain ongoing.

Two umbrellas have been installed through Fáilte Ireland funding in Wicklow Gaol.