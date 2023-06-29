Newcastle in full bloom for Flower Festival

FLOWERS were out in full bloom in Newcastle for the annual Flower Festival organised by Newcastle Parish.

The event was held over three days and featured a gardeners question time, where horticulturist turned Rector Ross Styles was joined on the panel by Cherry Sleeman and John Stephenson, who answered all sorts of gardening related questions from the audience.

This event led into the weekend, where a large selection of flowers and plants were available to view in the church and grounds of Newcastle parish. Each floral arrangement was based on one of the arrangers favourite hymns. The festival concluded with a beautiful Songs of Praise service, which featured the hymns chosen by the flower arrangers.

Rev. Ross Styles said: “We had a wonderful Flower Festival this weekend. Our sincere thanks to Sheila for organising it and for playing the hymns so beautifully at our Songs of Praise service.

“Thank you to Karen for coordinating and to Caroline for the magnificent plant sale. Huge thanks to everyone for all the incredible arrangements, they were stunning. Thanks also to Peter who looked after the sound and everyone who set up, cleaned up, baked, served teas and sold tickets. Finally, many thanks to everyone who came and supported this special event.”