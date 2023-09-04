New Wicklow town signs to divert trucks away from junction where homes and property have been damaged

A house at the junction of Church Street and Quarantine Hill which was struck by an articulated lorry in January 2023.

New signage ordered by Wicklow Municipal District is due to be put in place at Castle Street in order to prevent large trucks from trying to navigate the tight junction at Quarantine Hill.

In January of this year a 40-foot truck attempting to manoeuvre from Castle Street, down Quarantine Hill, smashed into one property, knocking down a wall surrounding the premises, while an interior wall of the home was also destroyed.

Similar incidents involving large articulated lorries and haulage trucks trying to take the tight corner have also resulted in vehicles ending up being stuck, causing considerable tailbacks and resulting in damage to privately owned properties.

While Cllr Paul O’Brien welcomes the new signage, issues still remain with Google Maps sending the drivers towards the junction rather than the Port Road.

He stated: “Hopefully the new signage will put a stop to large trucks and lorries attempting to take the junction, which is far to tight to accommodate them. There was another minor issue last week where some minor damage was caused to a wall of a property. It’s been a complete scourge for residents living along the junction.

"Google Maps are still sending the drivers in the direction of the junction despite being contacted and asked to direct them towards the Port Road instead. We also need more signage at the start of the Port Road advising truck drivers to take the Port Road rather than traveling through the town itself.”