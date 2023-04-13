New ‘Wendy’ raft ordered and on its way to Wicklow Harbour

WICKLOW Municipal District has ordered a new ‘Wendy’ raft which should be in place at Wicklow Harbour for the start of the swimming season in June.

The Wendy raft is deployed near the pier during each swimming season and is particularly popular with youngsters during the summer months.

Repair works carried out on the raft last year meant it was late being returned to the harbour. This year the elected members decided to bite the bullet and purchase a new raft through discretionary funding and the order of a new raft has already taken place.

Cllr Paul O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, said: “All the Wicklow Municipal District councillors approved the purchase of a new raft at the last meeting we held.

"It has been ordered and will take around four weeks to build it and it will be in place for the start of the swimming season starting on June 1. The old raft was over 25 years old and badly needed replacing.

“Time was of the essence to make sure the new raft was in place in time for the swimming season. The young kids in the area love it. There was a delay in putting the raft out last year and you could see that people missed it.

"Now hopefully we will get some good weather in the summer so everyone can enjoy the new raft. A new platform will also be attached to the harbour this summer as well.”

Cllr O’Brien has also provided an update on the lights currently not working along the Old Pier, after receiving complaints from members of the public.

He said: “I got in touch with the Harbour Office and I was informed that they are aware of the issues with some of the lights. Water ingress in the sensors has caused the problem and the matter is being followed up with an electrical contractor.”