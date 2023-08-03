New speed limit outside all Wicklow schools to be introduced this month

The periodic speed limits will be placed outside all 102 schools in Co Wicklow.

THE month of August will see the introduction of periodic 30km/h speed limits outside every one of the 102 schools in County Wicklow – making Wicklow the first local authority in Ireland to introduce such a measure.

By ensuring that cars travel at lower speeds, it is hoped the front of school area will be a much calmer and welcoming place for children and their parents who choose to walk, cycle or scooter to school.

Studies have shown that pedestrians have a 90 per cent chance of surviving after being hit by a car or a truck going at 30 km/h, but less than 50 per cent at 50 km/h or higher. Existing speed limits in the vicinities of County Wicklow’s schools vary from 50km up to 80km per hour.

The new speed limits will complement the National Transport Authority and An Taisce’s Safe Routes to Schools programme, of which eight schools in Wicklow have already been selected for.

Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, Cathaoirleach, Wicklow County Council, welcomed the change in speed limits saying: “I am absolutely delighted that Wicklow County Council is the first local authority in the country to introduce these periodic speed limits outside all schools. These changes will make the school zones a safer place for all, children in particular. We hope motorists will abide by these changes, which in turn will reduce the issue of speeding around schools.”

Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, Emer O’Gorman, stated: “Tackling the issue of known speeding outside schools was a key priority for Wicklow County Council. These changes would not have been possible without the backing of the elected members, and we thank them for their unwavering support in creating a safer environment for all children.”

Wicklow County Council was supported by Europe’s Federation of Environmental Education (FEE), Irish partner Green-Schools with their Slow Down campaigns, who raised awareness of the benefits of slower speeds. The campaign was also backed and supported by Ireland’s ‘Love 30’ Campaign.

New solar panel signage will be installed at every school in Wicklow, alerting motorists to the changes.