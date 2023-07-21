New report demonstrates massive affordability gap for Wicklow new home buyers

A graphic comparing the property prices and their affordability rates in Wicklow with Meath, Kildare, Galway and Cork.

THE latest mid-year market monitor carried out by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) makes for depressing reading for any potential Wicklow first-time buyers hoping to buy a newly-built home.

With property prices nationally having increased by 126 per cent from their trough in early 2013, the SCSI included five scenarios involving couples earning average salaries of €89,000 in the latest monitor. The report illustrates a massive affordability gap for first-time buyers in Wicklow.

The scenarios demonstrate the affordability gap which exists between the total mortgage purchase limit available to a couple on average incomes looking to buy their first home and average new house purchase prices in five locations.

According to these scenarios a couple on a combined salary of €89,000, who want to buy a newly-built home and who have the 10 per cent deposit, will face a shortfall of over €83,000 in Wicklow, and close to €32,000 in Kildare. They would, however, be able to afford to buy in Meath, Cork and Galway.

The average price of a new three-bed semi in Wicklow stands at €488,000, with an average deposit of €48,800 required. The maximum loan-to-income ratio for first-time buyers is four to one, leaving the average couple with €356,000, plus their €48,800 deposit. Their total purchase price limit is €404,800, leaving a shortfall of €83,200.

The good news is that first-time buyers of new builds – or the home they currently rent should landlords wish to sell - can avail of up to 30 per cent of the purchase price via the First Home Scheme (FHS). In this instance, that would bridge the gap for this couple, though they would be required to borrow the maximum offered by their lender.

John O’Sullivan, Chair of the SCSI Practice and Policy Committee said the figures showed that affordability and viability remained the critical issues for the Irish property market, despite the FHS.

“The Government’s First Home Scheme, a shared equity scheme, where the State and participating banks pay up to 30 per cent of the cost of a new home in return for a stake in the property, has only been operating for a year but is already making an impact,” he said.

“However, the scenarios show that new homes remain totally out of reach of people on average salaries in the commuter belt counties of Wicklow and Kildare – where prices can be similar to Dublin - and this is no doubt a huge issue for young people looking to purchase a home in those counties.

"In addition, there are thousands of people on salaries below this level across the country who are not able to buy and who will require support.”

He added: “Unfortunately, with rising construction costs continuing to put pressure on the viability of new projects, and interest rates set to rise further. it looks as if the situation across the country is not going to change significantly in the short term.

"From a homebuilder’s perspective, if people can’t afford new homes that raises questions over their viability and overall housing supply.”

Estate agents expect national property prices to increase by an average of 2 per cent over the next 12 months.

According to the mid-year market monitor six out of ten agents believe current residential property prices are expensive, while three out of 10 believe they are fair value.

When asked where they believe we are in the market cycle, 43 per cent believe prices are increasing but will level off soon, 14 per cent believe prices are falling but will level off shortly while 11 per cent believe prices are starting to fall. A further 14 per cent believe prices have peaked and should start to decline.

Some 5,000 people have registered for the State’s First Home scheme since it was launched a year ago.

Already close to 500 homes have been bought by those availing of the scheme, with close to another 2,000 home buyers approved for funding from First Home, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said.

The €400m fund helps first-time buyers bridge the gap between their mortgage, deposit and the price of a newly built home.

It sees the State body, First Home Scheme, take a stake in the home that can be redeemed later.

Typical support for those using the scheme is €68,000 and buyers in Dublin, Kildare, Cork, Meath and Wicklow are the heaviest users of the scheme, a new report on it says.

However, First Home Scheme, and the separate Help-To-Buy scheme, have been blamed for inflating the cost of new homes.

Figures out this week from the Central Statistics Office show that new home prices are rising at three times the rate of existing homes.

They were up 11.5pc in the first quarter of this year compared with the same quarter last year. Existing home prices were up by 3.5pc.

With the Help-To-Buy scheme buyers of new homes can get up to €30,000 in a tax refund to put towards the purchase of a new home.