New Fine Gael representative meets with Wicklow town residents

Graham Richmond (centre) with Minister Simon Harris and Minister Neale Richmond joined by volunteers as they head on their leaflet drop.

GRAHAM Richmond has been doing the rounds as Fine Gael's new Local Area Representative for Wicklow, by carrying out an extensive leaflet drop and introducing himself to prospective voters.

Graham, aged 49, is originally from Dublin and has lived in Wicklow town for the past 15 years, teaching at East Glendalough School. Married with three daughters, Graham is also involved with Wicklow Rugby Club where he coaches at underage level.

He is also the brother of Minister of State for the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Neale Richmond, who joined Graham for his recent leaflet drop around Wicklow town. Also accompanying them were Justice Minister Simon Harris and Cllr Irene Winters.

“We had around 40 people taking part in the leaflet drop, which focused on Wicklow town,” said Graham. “It was a way to get my name out there and introduce myself. We dropped off around 4,000 leaflets and I also walked down Main Street with Minister Harris and Cllr Winters and called into some of the shops.”

Local retailers and residents were keen to engage and share their concerns, which included a lack of sporting facilities and the one-way system in place along Main Street.

“There was no negativity but certain issues were raised. Sports facilities was an issue concerning people, especially for kids or teens not into team sports. When they reach 13 or 14 and don’t have a real interest in team sports, then what are they meant to do?

“The one-way system was raised as well. The retailers at the far end of the town in particular have experienced a massive drop-off in business since the introduction of the one-way system. Road cleaners are finding it difficult because you have cars parked on both sides of the road and parking remains a massive issue, even though extra parking has been put in place.

“There were also some comments on the hotel plans for Magheramore. People were generally happy it had been refused, but there were others who felt it was a lost opportunity. The lack of a hotel and accommodation in Wicklow town was another issue raised a number of times.”

In the coming weeks and months Graham will continue his leaflet drops and introducing himself to members of the general public.