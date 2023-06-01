National Lottery announce four Wicklow winners in Good Causes Award

Pictured at Galway Sub Aqua Club were Gráinne Seoige, Shane McLaughlin and Yvan Masson. Gráinne will host the awards ceremony for the fourth consecutive year, which will take place on Saturday, 21st October 2023 in Killashee House Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare. Photo: Mike Shaughnessy/Mac Innes Photography

Four local organisations from Wicklow have been selected County Winners in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2023.

The Signal Arts Centre, a working artist centre whose purpose is to provide opportunities for artists to create and sell their work, meet other artists and share possibilities of collective support, cultural production and income generation, have been recognised in the Arts and Culture category.

Lakers social and recreation club, which supports those with intellectual disabilities to grow, learn and enhance their personal skills and confidence through a range of sports and social activities, have been honoured in the Community category, along with Wicklow Rapid Response, a voluntary group working in partnership with and supporting the existing emergency services, in the Health and Wellbeing category.

Shillelagh Community Games, an organisation providing opportunities for young people to develop healthy lives in a safe environment through a wide range of sporting and cultural activities, have also been recognised in the Sports category.

The four Wicklow winners will now compete for a place in the National Finals judging phase next month, after which National Finalists will be announced.

The total prize fund available on the night of the Good Causes Awards ceremony is €100,000, whereby each of the seven category winners will receive €10,000, and the overall Good Cause of the Year will take home an additional €25,000.

A special category, ‘Hero of the Year’, will be announced on the awards night in recognition of outstanding work and the recipient will receive a prize of €5,000. In addition, each of the National Finalists announced in June will receive a cheque for €1,000.

Announcing the Wicklow County winners, National Lottery CEO, Andrew Algeo, said: “Good Causes that support communities across Ireland are at the heart of the National Lottery’s purpose. As a result, we are delighted to celebrate each year the exceptional work being carried out by those groups, organisations and sports clubs nationwide.

“I am thrilled and not surprised to say that we have had another year of inspirational stories from the beneficiaries of National Lottery funding. These stories provide purpose to those of us who work in and with the National Lottery.

“It has never been easy to narrow down the list of hundreds of entries, however, it is a great pleasure to congratulate the Wicklow County winners this year and to be able to show our appreciation for their commitment to communities around the country.”

Gráinne Seoige, host of the Good Causes Awards, added: “This is my fourth year being involved in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards, year-on-year my delight to be involved grows.