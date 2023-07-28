More than €400,000 announced for Wicklow’s rural roads and laneways

MINISTER for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced €424,241 for repairs and improvement works on rural roads and laneways in County Wicklow.

It’s part of an overall allocation nationally of almost €16 million under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS), which supports the continued improvement of non-public roads and lanes that are not normally maintained by local authorities.

While making today’s funding announcement, Minister Humphreys said: “Good rural roads are essential to our rural communities and this investment will mean better access for farming families. The LIS is about making peoples lives that bit easier, ensuring we have good roads to our homes, farms and local amenities and that’s what ‘Our Rural Future’ is all about, ensuring more people can live, work and raise families in rural communities throughout Ireland.”

Wicklow Minister Simon Harris has welcomed the announcement.

“Good roads are absolutely vital for our rural communities and this investment will benefit so many families, farmers and businesses across our county,” he said.

“We all know families and farmers in County Wicklow that can be difficult to reach because their road or laneway is in need of repair. The Local Improvement Scheme is all about making people’s lives that little bit easier by ensuring we have good access to our homes, farms and local communities. I am really delighted to have worked with my colleague Minister Heather Humphreys to deliver this investment for County Wicklow.

“Today’s announcement brings the total funding secured for County Wicklow under the Local Improvement Scheme to €777,000 in 2023. This investment is so important for our county and represents the Government’s commitment to supporting rural families and rural communities through our five year rural development plan, ‘Our Rural Future’.

"I know that this scheme has had a fantastic impact on the lives of many families across Wicklow and look forward to being able to continue working to support our rural infrastructure into the future,” Minister Harris concluded.