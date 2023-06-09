More than 270 Wicklow groups benefit from Community Awards Scheme

More than 270 local groups and organisations have been awarded grants by Wicklow County Council as part of the Community Awards Scheme 2023, representing an increase of almost 21 per cent on the number of grants awarded last year.

Wicklow County Council operates the Community Awards scheme as part of its commitment to supporting local community development and available as grant aid to successful community groups and local organisations wishing to undertake community projects in their area.

Among the Arklow District groups and organisations awarded the maximum grant of €500 to assist with small projects and group running costs were Arklow Community Action Resource Centre, Arklow Springboard Family Support Services, Aughrim & District Active Retirement, Friends in Community, National Disabled Angling Facility, Rathdrum Cancer Support Group and Release Wellness.

In the Baltinglass District, Carnew Community Care CLG, St. John's Caring Centre, West Wicklow Cancer Support, West Wicklow Dogs for Friends CLG all received €500, along with Bray Travellers Community Development Group, Festina Lente Enterprises, Happy Hooves Therapeutic Riding, Lakers Social & Recreational Club, Open Door Day Care Centre, Soroptimist International Bray & District and Sunbeam House Services (Music Programme) in Bray all received €500.

In Greystones, Charlesland Mini League, Friends of St Colmcilles Hospital and Greystones Peoples Project (Greystones Family Resource Centre) received the maximum grant, while Blue Dolphins Special Olympics Club, Foróige WAY Project Wicklow Town, Friends of Wicklow Community Services, Ukrainian Hub Palyanytsya in Republic of Ireland CLG, Wicklow Cancer Support, Wicklow Child & Family Project, Wicklow Parkinsons Choir and Wicklow Travellers Group in the Wicklow District also all received €500.

Countywide organisations DCD Dyspraxia CLG and East Coast Samaritans were others to receive the maximum grant.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesley, welcomed the announcement stating: ‘’This scheme recognises the strong and active community spirit here in Wicklow. The recipients of these grants are volunteers who give their own time for the benefit of their communities. This is our way of thanking them for their efforts”.

Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, Emer O’Gorman, added her own thanks and stated: “Wicklow County Council is proud to support groups and organisations engaging in local community activities and services. Almost €80,000 has been allocated this year, and the support of the members in providing a budget for these grants every year is welcomed”.

Director of Services for Community, Cultural and Social Development, Michael Nicholson said that the funding was vital for the groups working hard at grassroots level to develop community activities and foster community spirit.