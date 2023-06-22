Missing person located in Glendalough by mountain rescue

The two incidents on Thursday, June 15, were the 44th and 45th callouts of the year in Wicklow.

The alarm was raised on Thursday, June 15,when both the Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue Team were tasked to locate the missing person.

With the search underway, the rescue teas received reports of sightings of the missing person by walkers, which helped mountain rescue personnel to locate the person and walk them to a waiting vehicle to be transported down to the rescue base.

Later the same afternoon, the two teams were then tasked to help a person who had become lost descending the northwest side of the Sugarloaf. The person was located by mountain rescue and transported back to their car.