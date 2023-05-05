Minister Simon Harris opens calming sensory pod for pupils at Wicklow school

Kayla Kearney, Saoirse Merrigan and Ria Dalton join in the fun at the launch of the new sensory pod in St.Coen's National School, Rathnew.

Mia, Mags and Saoirse Doyle at the launch of the new sensory pod in St.Coen's National School, Rathnew

Minister Simon Harris officially opened St Coen’s National School’s new sensory pod which will act as a calming space for pupils that need a little time to themselves.

The sensory pod has a mood-light ceiling which can be changed instantly to the favoured colour and provides a fun and relaxing space for any child.

The Sensory Pod and Fresh Today, who provide premium quality meals to schools, partnered up in 2020 and representatives from both organisations were in attendance for the launch.

Minister Harris was also joined by his brother Adam Harris, the founder and CEO of Asiam.ie.

Cllr Tommy Annesley, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, was also present alongside members of the school community, including pupils teachers and parents.

St Coen’s NS Principal Lee Kavanagh said: “The sensory pod is a great addition to the school. It’s a self-enclosed capsule with mood lighting and an air-conditioning system. It also has a 32 inch interactive screen for music and learning. They were originally build for ASD students but it is open to any pupils who may have complex needs or are feeling anxiety and stress and just need a calming space where they can destress. The sensory pod has been working well ever since we introduced it to the school.”