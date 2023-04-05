Minister Richmond visits Local Enterprise Office client company O’Brother Brewing

Left to right Barry O Neill, O’Brother Brewing, Chief executive of Wicklow County Council Emer O’Gorman, Minister of State Neale Richmond, Brian O Neill, O Brother Brewing, LEO Wicklow Business Advisor Martin Cullen, Leas-Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council Aoife-Flynn Kennedy and Gresytones Councillor Derek Mitchell.

MINISTER of State for Employment Affairs and Retail Business, Neale Richmond TD, was in Kilcoole on Wednesday where he visited O’ Brother Brewing.

The Minister was greeted at the company by Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, Leas-Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council and Wicklow CEO, Emer O’Gorman.

Minister Richmond was given a tour of the brewery by Barry O’Neill, CEO and one of three founding siblings of O’ Brother Brewing. Barry gave the Minister a history of the company and explained their brewing process and outlined their ambitious plans for expansion.

O’Brother Brewing was established in Kilcoole in 2014 by Barry and his brothers Brian and Paddy, when they swapped their 9-5 jobs to brew high quality craft beers.

They produce a core range of four beers which include the Dreamcatcher Indian pale ale, an American pale ale called the Chancer, a super hop IPA called the Sinner and a milk stout called the Nightcrawler.

O’ Brother create their unique craft beer through working with artisan food producers and brewing experts. Their produce is known for its distinctive packaging which is created through collaborating with independent Irish artists.

The company currently has three full-time employees and one part-timer but the O’Neill brothers have ambitious plans for expansion to meet growing demand which will see the business grow to employing 23 employees in the coming years.

Wicklow Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Business Adviser, Martin Cullen was also at the brewer,y which has been strongly supported by the Wicklow LEO from its inception through a number of grants and supports.

Minister Richmond said: “I am delighted to visit O’ Brother Brewing today and meet with Barry and also with the LEO team here. Meeting businesses across the country is one of the most rewarding aspects of my role and it is great to meet such an upcoming and dynamic company.

“Key strategic objectives of the Mid East Regional Enterprise Plan include positioning the region as the primary location for agri-food hubs and supporting the continued development of a positive enterprise ecosystem. Wicklow is a county with so much to offer and it is great to see the dedication the LEO team has to local businesses here and their commitment to the growth and success of their clients.”

On the conclusion of his visit, Minister Richmond added: “The impact of support provided by Local Enterprise Offices to businesses across the country cannot be underestimated. Mentorship, funding and training can be transformative to businesses across every sector.

“The success of the LEO office here in Wicklow can be seen clearly through the success of O’ Brother Brewing and their ambitious plans for the future. Thanks to the LEO network, businesses across Ireland can rest assured that support is available to help them grow and create jobs now and into the future.”