Minister Donnelly visits former Wicklow District Hospital which has reopened as new Wicklow Community Unit

Minister Donnelly greeted by some of the service users at the Wicklow Community Unit.

MINISTER for Health, Stephen Donnelly, was brought on a tour of the recently refurbished Wicklow Community Unit in Wicklow town on Friday where he met with staff and service users.

The former District Hospital Wicklow was closed in 2010 due to physical infrastructural concerns following a fire audit of the building. Works to completely refurbish and upgrade the facility commenced in 2020 at a cost of approximately €1.4 million, and it reopened to the public in 2021.

The new Unit now operates as an 18-bed short-stay care hub for Wicklow’s elderly community. It offers 12 community respite beds, two convalescent care beds and four rehabilitation beds.

During the visit, Minister Donnelly T.D. said: “Funding for this facility was granted in order to respond to the needs of the older population of East Wicklow. New or upgraded facilities like this Unit are key to the delivery of our Enhanced Community Care (ECC) Programme, a Sláintecare initiative. They support our health service staff to provide specialist services in the community such as Integrated Care for Older Persons (ICPOP) and Chronic Disease Management Programmes.”

The Unit has a full nursing and care support team together with a dedicated team of allied health professionals including Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy.

There is also a Day Care Centre for the Elderly adjacent to the Unit which was also substantially upgraded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Day Centre can accommodate 20 attendees daily and links closely with both the onsite ICPOP and Nursing teams to enable proactive interventions where necessary.

Wicklow Community Unit carries out anonymous patient surveys with all attendees. To date the responses have been overwhelmingly positive from those who have availed of this service.

During the visit, Martina Queally, Chief Officer, HSE Community Healthcare East acknowledged the dedication of staff, commenting: “It is very clear from this visit today that staff at the Wicklow Community Unit are highly dedicated to the care and support of their service users. They are also witnessing the benefits of integration between the acute hospital and community healthcare sectors first-hand.

“Having multi-disciplinary teams on site also enables staff to take a holistic approach to care in the community for the older population of Wicklow. An approach which puts the needs of the service user at its very core.”

Beds at Wicklow Community Unit are accessed via GP and/or a Public Health Nurse. The Unit also accepts referrals from hospitals to assist with hospital egress. On-site services are supported from a medical perspective by Sheeran-Purcell Medical Practice and the Consultant Geriatrician attached to the local ICPOP Team.