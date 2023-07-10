Median asking price for Wicklow homes up €5,000

Asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house remained flat for the fourth consecutive quarter at €385,000.

PROPERTY prices in Wicklow have risen by €5,000 during the quarter, according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Price Report.

The report for Q2 2023, in association with Davy, shows that the median asking price for a property in the county is now €390,000. This means prices have also risen by €5,000 compared with this time last year.

Asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county stayed flat for the fourth consecutive quarter at €385,000.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Wicklow rose by €5,000 over the quarter to €495,000. This price is up by €17,500 compared to this time last year.

There were 665 properties for sale in Wicklow at the end of Q2 2023 – an increase of 4 per cent over the quarter.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at just over six months.

The author of the report, Conall MacCoille, Chief Economist at Davy, said the data suggested that the market was stabilising and may even be generating some momentum.

“Asking prices rose by 4 per cent in Q2 2023, a healthy gain ahead of the busy summer trading season and following three consecutive declines. Housing demand remains resilient. There were €1.27 billion of mortgage approvals in May, a fresh record high. This represents 11.5 per cent volume growth in the numbers of homebuyers with mortgage approval,” he said.

While supply still remains an issue, the rising rate of housing starts was encouraging.