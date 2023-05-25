McCoy’s Laragh XL wins national award for commitment to Wicklow community

WILLIE and Diane McCoy’s XL Laragh was among an elite group of retailers from around the country who have been honoured for their outstanding commitment to their local communities at the annual XL Retailer Awards celebration, held in The Hodson Bay Hotel in Athlone recently.

Hosted by BWG Foods, owners and operators of the XL Retail brand in Ireland, the XL Retail Awards are presented to XL stores that demonstrated outstanding industry excellence following a comprehensive programme of inspections and audits carried out by Ireland’s leading Retail Audit company, SMA Retail Specialists.

Willie and Diane McCoy and their staff at McCoy’s XL Laragh were presented with the XL Retailer Award for XL Loyalty Champion for their continuing excellence in serving their community and customers.

Paul Bealin, Cash and Carry Sales Director, said: “XL retailers strive for excellence in every aspect of their service to their shoppers and the local communities in which they are embedded. In meeting the exacting standards of the independent SMA Audit, our retailers have illustrated their commitment to being industry leaders in the retail sector and their focus on exceeding customer expectations. I congratulate Willie, Diane and all in McCoy’s XL Laragh on this outstanding achievement.”