Major development for Ashford Tirlán branch

TIRLÁN CountryLife in Bunclody, Co Wexford, has officially marked the opening of its doors after a major refurbishment, with the Ashford branch soon set to follow.

The Bunclody branch is the first in the farmer-owned cooperative’s 52-strong branch network to benefit from an €11 million plus investment programme.

Along with significant store design renovations, the store footprint has been extended by 500 square feet, making way for an additional 2,000 new product lines.

Tirlán’s largest store and garden centre development to date is planned for its branch in Ashford, with work expected to begin later this year.

Tirlán CountryLife in Bunclody was the pilot branch for the comprehensive store investment programme announced by the business earlier this year.

Senan Foley, Head of Retail at Tirlán, said: “Many of our communities have lost their post office or other vital services.

“Tirlán has worked to incorporate some of these important services into our branch network to ensure Tirlán delivers on its promise of creating a modern network of stores that meet current and future demands.”