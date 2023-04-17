Lone sailor assisted by RNLI after steering failed passing Wicklow Head Lighthouse

THE Wicklow RNLI all-weather lifeboat RNLB Joanna and Henry Williams was launched on Thursday afternoon to assist a lone sailor whose vessel had suffered steering failure.

A pager alert at 2.50 p.m. saw the lifeboat launched with the volunteer crew under the command of coxswain Ciaran Doyle.

The lone sailor on the 11-metre yacht was on passage from Dublin to Kerry and was passing Wicklow head lighthouse when the steering failed. He then contacted the Coast Guard and asked for assistance.

Speaking after the callout, Coxswain Ciaran Doyle said: “We carried out a quick assessment of the vessel and as it had no steering, the only viable option was to tow the yacht back to Wicklow port. Alan Goucher was also transferred onto the yacht to assist the sailor while the boat was under tow.”

The yacht was secured alongside the East pier just before 4pm and the sailor was landed safely ashore.

Speaking about the call out, Wicklow RNLI Press Officer, Tommy Dover said: “The sailor today was well equipped and was able to contact the Coast Guard for assistance, when going afloat we would remind everyone to check their engine and fuel, always wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid, and carry a means of calling for help.

"If you see someone in difficulty on or near the water, dial 999 and ask for the Coast Guard.”