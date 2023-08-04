Local Tidy Towns calls for provision of more bins in Newtownmountkennedy

MEMBERS of Newtownmountkennedy and District Tidy Towns are calling on Wicklow Municipal District to provide more bins for the fast-growing town.

The volunteer group held their monthly community cleanup on Saturday, July 29 and collected four full bags of litter from the town’s Main Street and Church Road.

Newtown Tidy Towns Vice-Chairperson Danny Alvey feels Newtown pales in comparison to other towns in the district when it comes to the provision of public bins.

He said: “Currently there are only five public bins in the whole town. On a recent walk around Wicklow town, which shares the Municipal District with Newtown, I counted 28. And there was probably a few I missed.

“The problem areas are all of the bus stops in Newtown and the 1798 public square. We have local people contact us about how these areas are very littered every week. They are only cleaned up thanks to the work of some our dedicated volunteers.

“Newtown’s population grew by 25 per cent between census 2016 and census 2022, but in that same period we have seen very little increase in all types of facilities the town needs, the bins are just one very visible example.

“We have been in touch with the County Council and the local Municipal District on this and we really hope some funding can be found for extra bins in the town. A lot of the waste left behind at the bus stops are cans and bottles so if these bins could be segregated for mixed recycling and general waste that would be even better for the environment.”