Wicklow Community Noticeboard

Would you like a platform to showcase your artistry?

www.glendalough.ie is offering a free subscription for 2023 to promote artists living in the immediate area.

You will get a short biography, three photos and a link to your external website or social media promoting you as a local artist to our many visitors through their platform. Contact Deborah at brockaghoffice@gmail.com or phone 0404 45600 from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

COPDSI support

The local COPDSI support group in Wicklow now meet every Monday at 12 noon, rather than Friday, at the Wicklow Pastoral Centre.

For those who don’t fancy face-to-face classes, there is also an online class that runs at the same time, all funded by COPDSI.

Sing Strong, based in Limerick, runs weekly vocal and breathing classes online.

Wicklow Active Retirement

A tour to The Custom House and to EPIC, The Irish Emigration Museum is planned for Wednesday, April 19.

The spring holiday is to north Wales from May 15 to May 19.

Wicklow Active Retirement Association meets every Tuesday morning at 10.45 a.m. in the De La Salle Pastoral Centre at St Patrick’s Church and new members are always welcome.

Pilgrimage

There will be a pilgrimage to Knock on Sunday, April 16. The bus will leave Rathdrum square at 7.30 a.m., via Moneystown, Roundwood Church at 8 a.m.

The cost is €80 per person, including breakfast, dinner and bus all money to be paid by April 10.

To book, contact Susan O’Neill at 087 6273032.

Johnstown Castle

There will be a day trip to Johnstown Castle, Wexford on Saturday, May 27 leaving Roundwood at 8:30 a.m. via Ashford, travelling with Mangan Tours.

Price includes Tea, scones on arrival, tickets to Castle Garden, museum, car show. Bus and dinner on the way home. Price €90.00 PP Sharing. To book, contact Susan at 087 627 3032.All money to be paid by May 1.

Brockagh Walking Group

On Monday mornings weekly at 10am join the Laragh walking group at the Brockagh Resource Centre for a walk around the Glendalough area for approximately one hour.

No need to book, just show up on the day and enjoy a stroll in the wonderful setting of Glendalough.

Pilates

Pilates is now on in Glenealy village hall every Tuesday night from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

For more information, contact Zara on 087 9367474.

Bingo

Bingo is played at Newtownmountkennedy Community Centre every Friday. Doors open at 7.30 p.m., with Bingo starting at 8.30 p.m.

45 Card Game

45 Card Game every Tuesday night in Moneystown Community Centre, starting at 8 p.m. Teas served. All are welcome.

Medjugorje pilgrimage

A Pilgrimage to Medjugorje departs from Roundwood on Sunday, April 23 for a week.

A second pilgrimage takes place again on October 4 for a week. Both trips will be accompanied by a Spiritual Director and both dates cost €799. Insurance is optional.

For more information and booking, contact Group Leader Mary King on 087 2185067.

Yoga with Hildi

Do you have stiffness in your joints and want to move with ease and joy?

Are you a bit stressed preparing for ‘normal life’ this spring?

How is your energy?

Do you jump out of bed ready to enjoy what the day brings or do you drag yourself into the new day?

Hildi can help ease your body and mind with expertly taught yoga.

She’s highly qualified, with decades of experience. Join her on Thursdays at 7.30 p.m. for yoga (all abilities welcome). Classes are also offered at her home studio in Ashford and online. Booking is essential. WhatsApp 087 253 6475 or email info@yogatree.ie.

Indoor bowls

Indoor bowls is played every Wednesday night in Glenealy Village Hall from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. New players are always welcome.

Indoor bowls also takes place in Moneystown Community Centre, continuing every Monday at 8.30 p.m. Beginners are very welcome.

Table Tennis

Table tennis takes place at Roundwood Hall on Monday nights from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m., with all levels catered for. Cost is €5 per night. Contact Brian Higgins at 085 118563.

Badminton

Badminton classes are in the Brockagh Resource Centre, Laragh with Monday evenings: Adults 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. and Thursdays evenings: Juniors 4th class beginners 6 to 7 p.m., 5-6th class and first year secondary school students from 7-8 p.m., Teenagers 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th year Secondary School Classes 8-9 p.m.

Contact Phil Curley at 0404 45175/087 2067607 or Gosia Ward at 087 063 8898.

Taekwon-Do

Children, teens and adults will enjoy Taekwon-Do, a Korean art of self-defence.

Benefits include improving confidence, respect, discipline, awareness, concentration, channelling aggression, balance, coordination, speed, reactions, fitness and health.

Call Master Kenneth Wheatley on 087 2547347 for further information.

Classes always take place on Tuesdays evenings for children, teens and adults in Brockagh Resource Centre located in Laragh.

Al-Anon Family Groups

Does another person’s drinking affect your life?

Are you afraid to upset someone for fear it will set off a drinking bout?

Are holidays and gatherings spoiled because of drinking?

Do you feel there is no one who understands your problems?

Al-Anon Family Groups are an anonymous fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics. Its purpose is to help the families of alcoholics.

The Wicklow Al-Anon Family Group holds its meetings in the De La Salle Pastoral Centre on Friday evenings at 7.30 p.m. If you are worried about the drinking habits of a friend or relative, you will be welcome and find support.

Creation and evolution course

Irish geologist, botanist, author and broadcaster Dr John Feehan will deliver a four-day course at An Tairseach Farm and Ecology Centre on creation, evolution and faith.

Dr Feehan was a Senior Lecturer in the School of Agriculture and Food Science at University College Dublin and has devoted his attention to the interface between religion and science.

The course runs from Tuesday, April 11 to Friday, April 14, from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It costs €150, which includes teas, coffees and snacks.

For an extra €20 a day, you can enjoy a delicious two course lunch prepared by a fully qualified chef using organic produce from An Tairseach’s farm.

Pre-booking is essential, and payments can be made online at https://antairseach.ie/when registering, by direct deposit or credit card, telephone 0404 61833.

Slimming World

Slimming World Newtown meet every Monday at 5.30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Parkview Hotel. Call or Text Trevor at 085 2499982 for more information.

Book exchange

If anyone would like to exchange books or take books, the book shelf is just inside the main door at Glenealy Village Hall

There is a great selection to choose from.

Check it Fits

The Road Safety Authority are back on the road with the child car seat checking service – Check It Fits - coming to Wicklow town for one day next week.

According to research, a frightening statistic shows that as many as four out of five child car seats are incorrectly fitted, which can result in serious injury or a fatality in the event of a collision.

The Check it First roadshow will be based at Babycare International, Harbour Point, Wicklow town on Wednesday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. There is no need to book an appointment.