Wicklow Community Noticeboard

The Brockagh Market and Car Boot Easter Bargain Shopper experience is coming early next month on Sunday, April 2nd.

Tea, coffee and food snacks will be available and the market will include indoor and outdoor stalls with a variety of items for sale with plenty of bargains from gifts, clothes, plants, books, toys, aloe-vera products, artwork, tools, household items etc.

Face painting and an Easter egg hunt take place from 1 p.m

The market will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free car parking and toilet facilities available.

The barrier will be locked from 6pm Saturday evening until 8 a.m. Sunday morning. You can contact the Brockagh by phone 0404 45600 or email carbootbrockagh@ gmail.com. All stallholders must pre book their space or no entry on the day.

Check it Fits

The Road Safety Authority are back on the road with the child car seat checking service – Check It Fits - coming to Wicklow town for one day newt week.

According to research frightening-statistic-shows-that-as-many-as-4-outof-5-child-car-seats-are-incorrectly-fitted which can result in serious injury or a fatality in the event of a collision.

The RSA Check it First roadshow offers a full-time, nationwide, free service. Our team of experts will not only check that your child’s car seat is fitted safely, they will also give a demonstration and answer any questions you might have.

The Check it First roadshow will be based at Babycare International, Harbour Point, Wicklow town on Wednesday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. There is no need to book an appointment.

Wicklow Active Retirement

The Wicklow Active Retirement Association’s AGM took place recently.

A number of changes took place as the Chairperson and Secretary had completed their three years of duty.

Pam McDonough, Chairperson, worked tirelessly over those years especially during covid.

Pauline Flanagan has taken over on the Chairperson’s role and her vice-Chairperson is Marian Nelligan. Irene Maher is the new Honorary Secretary and Ivan Sheane continues as Honorary Treasurer.

The committee members are Fintan Clarke, Rita McAulay, Lillian Conway, Phil Barrett, Una McGowran, Ruth Patterson and Patricia Sheehan.

A tour to The Custom House and to EPIC, The Irish Emigration Museum is planned for Wednesday, April 19.

The spring holiday is to north Wales from May 15 to May 19.

Wicklow Active Retirement Association meets every Tuesday morning at 10.45 a.m. in the De La Salle Pastoral Centre at St Patrick’s Church and new members are always welcome.

Pilgrimage

There will be a pilgrimage to Knock on Sunday, April 16. Leaving Rathdrum square at 7.30 a.m., via Moneystown, Roundwood Church at 8 a.m..

The cost is €80 per person including breakfast, dinner and bus all money to be paid by April 10. To Book Contact Susan O’Neill at 087 627 3032.

Royal Bridge Club

Leonard Murphy and Edward Kilcoyne were the Royal Bridge Club winners on Friday, March 10, with Kathleen Johnson and Terry Hayes finishing second and Eric Levingstone and Jean Bonus in third.

The overall winners on Monday, March 13 were Noeleen Day and Bridie Cogill, and after Handicaps were taken into account the winners were North/South Stella Doyle and Patricia Doyle and for East/West Bernie Hamilton and Ann McCoy.

Tony Diviney and Michael O'Gorman won North/South on Wednesday, March 15. Leonard Murphy and Joe Kelly were second. Naomi Stapelton and Bernie Hamilton won East/West, with Marion O'Shaughnessy and Norma Sommers in second place.

New and returning Members are welcome to join the Royal Bridge Club. Please contact Berni on 085-8511581, or Joe on 086-8418043, for more information. Players are reminded to be seated 10 minutes before the game starts.

Bridge lessons for Beginners, and Improvers continue in Wicklow Sailing Club. For more information please contact Phyllis Kavanagh directly on 086-8388096.

Indoor bowls

Indoor bowls is played every Wednesday night in Glenealy Village Hall from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. New players are always welcome; it is a great hobby for the winter months ahead.

Indoor bowls also takes place in Moneystown Community Centre, continuing every Monday at 8.30 pm. Beginners are very welcome.

Table tennis

Table tennis takes place at Roundwood Hall on Monday nights from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m., with all levels catered for. Cost is €5 per night. Contact Brian Higgins at 085 118563.

Badminton

Badminton classes are in the Brockagh Resource Centre, Laragh with Monday evenings: Adults 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. and. Thursdays Evenings: Juniors 4th class beginners 6 to 7 p.m., 5-6th class and first year secondary school students from 7-8 p.m., Teenagers 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th year Secondary School Classes 8-9pm. Contact Phil Curley 0404 45175/087 2067607 Or Gosia Ward 087 063 8898.

Pilates

Pilates is now on in Glenealy village hall every Tuesday night from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

For more information, contact Zara on 087 9367474.

Friday Bingo

Bingo is played at Newtownmountkennedy Community Centre every Friday. Doors open at 7.30 p.m., with Bingo starting at 8.30 p.m.

45 Card Game

45 Card Game every Tuesday night in Moneystown Community Centre starting at 8pm. Teas served. All are welcome.

Local Creatives

Would you like a platform to showcase your artistry?

www.glendalough.ie are offering a free subscription for 2023 to promote artists living in the immediate area.

You will get a short biography, three photos and a link to your external website or social media promoting you as a local artist to our many visitors through their platform.

Contact Deborah at brockaghoffice@gmail.com or phone on 0404 45600 from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Taekwon-Do

Children, teens and adults will enjoy Taekwon-Do, a Korean art of self-defence.

Benefits include improving confidence, respect, discipline, awareness, concentration, channelling aggression, balance, coordination, speed, reactions, fitness and health.

Call Master Kenneth Wheatley on 087 2547347 for further information.

Classes always take place on Tuesdays evenings for children, teens and adults in the Brockagh Resource Centre located in Laragh.

Al-Anon Family Groups

Does another person’s drinking affect your life?

Are you afraid to upset someone for fear it will set off a drinking bout?

Are holidays and gatherings spoiled because of drinking? Do you feel there is no one who understands your problems?

Al-Anon Family Groups are an anonymous fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics. Its purpose is to help the families of alcoholics.

The Wicklow Al-Anon Family Group holds its meetings in the De La Salle Pastoral Centre on Friday evenings at 7.30 p.m. If you are worried about the drinking habits of a friend or relative, you will be welcome and find support.

COPDSI support group

The local COPDSI support group in Wicklow now meet every Monday at 12 noon rather than Friday at the Wicklow Pastoral Centre.

For those who don’t fancy face-to-face classes, there is also an online class that runs at the same time, all funded by COPDSI. Sing Strong, based in Limerick, run weekly vocal and breathing classes online.

Medjugorje pilgrimages

A Pilgrimage to Medjugorje departs from Roundwood on April 23 for a week.

A second pilgrimage takes place again on October 4 for a week. Both trips will be accompanied by a Spiritual Director and both dates cost €799. Insurance is optional.

For more information and booking, contact Group Leader Mary King on 087 2185067.

Yoga with Hildi

Do you have stiffness in your joints and want to move with ease and joy?

Are you a bit stressed preparing for ‘normal life’ this spring?

How is your energy?

Do you jump out of bed ready to enjoy what the day brings or do you drag yourself into the new day?

Hildi can help ease your body and mind with expertly taught yoga. She’s highly qualified, with decades of experience.

Join her on Thursdays at 7.30 p.m. for yoga (all abilities welcome). Classes are also offered at her home studio in Ashford and online. Many options to choose from. Booking is essential.

WhatsApp 087 253 6475 or email info@ yogatree.ie.

Rainbows Ireland

Brockagh Resource Centre is now a registered programme centre for Rainbows Ireland.Call0404 45600.