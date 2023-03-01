Wicklow Community Noticeboard

Wicklow RNLI AGM

The AGM of RNLI Wicklow Fundraising Branch will be held on Monday, March 13 in Wicklow Lifeboat Station, East Pier, Wicklow town at 8 p.m.

All are welcome to attend.

Tidy Towns

Their application for native trees has been approved by the National Woodlands Trust and they are expecting delivery in the coming weeks. If you are interested in helping with planting email laraghglendaloughtt@gmail.com .

Next community clean-up will be on Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meet as usual opposite Lynhams.

Children are encouraged to come and help accompanied by their parents/guardians.

TT and Junior TT were happy to attend the Tidy Towns, Estates and Environmental Awards in the county buildings this month and were awarded a certificate in recognition of the achievement of the commended Main Street Small Town Award.

Active Retirement

Bingo Sunday takes place in the Annamoe Centre on March 19 at 3 p.m. and all are invited.

Easter Lunch takes place on Friday, March 31. Call Mary at 087 6595381 if interested, as there are limited places.

Spring Morning Celebration

The Brockagh Resource Centre invites the community to attend a ‘Welcome to Spring Morning’ on March 8 from 9 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.

Tea, coffee and tasty treats will be shared in the Mountain View room. You will get a chance to chat with staff, see what the Brockagh is all about and enjoy looking around the facility including the new Digital Hub.

Roundwood Preschool

Roundwood Community Preschool has a limited number of spaces available for the ECCE programme starting in September 2023.

Please contact Emma on 0894384311 or roundwoodpreschool@gmail.com to register your child. You can take a tour of our setting and curriculum here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075794352775.

Scrap collection

Donate your scrap at the Brockagh Resource Centre from March 3 to March 5.

Some of the items you can bring are biscuit tins, steel oil tanks, steel window frames, steel coal bunkers, car batteries, radiators, solid fuel cookers, sheep wire, bicycles, old cars without the tyres, steel wheelbarrows, golf irons, etc.

Strictly no fridges, freezers, cookers, timber, plastics or tyres! Please do not remove scrap or metal from the premises.

A camera is in operation.

You can contact the Brockagh Resource Centre by phone on 0404 45600 or by email at brockaghresourcecentre@gmail.com.

Comedy night

A comedy night for Laragh GFC featuring Neil Delamere will be taking place in Lyhnham’s Hotel in March.

Grab your tickets now in order to avoid any disappointment as tickets are bound to sell out fast. The comedy night takes place on Friday, March 26, starting at 8 p.m.

Award-winning comedian Neil Delamere is one of the top acts working in the Irish comedy scene today, well known to audiences for his regular television appearances on RTE and the BBC as well as his stand-up tours.

You can get your tickets at https://allevents. in/ laragh/laragh-gfc-comedy-night-presentsneil-delamere/10000473533219607.

Al-Anon Family Groups

Does another person’s drinking affect your life?

Are you afraid to upset someone for fear it will set off a drinking bout?

Are holidays and gatherings spoiled because of drinking? Do you feel there is no one who understands your problems?

Al-Anon Family Groups are an anonymous fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics. Its purpose is to help the families of alcoholics. The Wicklow Al-Anon Family Group holds its meetings in the De La Salle Pastoral Centre on Friday evenings at 7.30 p.m.

If you are worried about the drinking habits of a friend or relative, you will be welcome and find support.

Local creatives

Would you like a platform to showcase your artistry?

www.glendalough.ie are offering a free subscription for 2023 to promote artists living in the immediate area.

You will get a short biography, three photos and a link to your external website or social media promoting you as a local artist to our many visitors through their platform.

Contact Deborah at brockaghoffice@gmail.com or phone on 0404 45600 from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

School enrolment

Scoil na Coróine Mhuire Ashford is now taking enrolments for September 2023 for Junior Infants and Autism class.

Enrolment forms and all up to-date admissions information are available on the school website (www.scoilnacoroinemhuire.ie) or by calling 0404 40424.

Pilates

Pilates is now on in Glenealy village hall every Tuesday night from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

For more information, contact Zara on 087 9367474.

Friday bingo

Bingo is played at Newtownmountkennedy Community Centre every Friday. Doors open at 7.30 p.m., with Bingo starting at 8.30 p.m. – bring a friend.

Table Tennis

Table tennis takes place at Roundwood Hall on Monday nights from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m., with all levels catered for.

Cost is €5 per night. Contact Brian Higgins at 085 118563.

Indoor Bowls

Indoor bowls is played every Wednesday night in Glenealy Village Hall from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

New players are always welcome; it is a great hobby for the winter months ahead.

Indoor bowls also takes place in Moneystown Community Centre, continuing every Monday at 8.30 pm.

Beginners are very welcome.

Yoga with Hildi

Do you have stiffness in your joints and want to move with ease and joy?

Are you a bit stressed preparing for ‘normal life’ this spring?

How is your energy?

Do you jump out of bed ready to enjoy what the day brings or do you drag yourself into the new day?

Hildi can help ease your body and mind with expertly taught yoga. She’s highly qualified, with decades of experience. Join her on Thursdays at 7.30 p.m. for yoga (all abilities welcome).

Classes are also offered at her home studio in Ashford and online. Many options to choose from. Booking is essential. WhatsApp 087 253 6475 or email info@ yogatree.ie.

COPDSI support

The local COPDSI support group in Wicklow now meet every Monday at 12 noon rather than Friday at the Wicklow Pastoral Centre.

For those who don’t fancy face-to-face classes, there is also an online class that runs at the same time, all funded by COPDSI.

Sing Strong, based in Limerick, run weekly vocal and breathing classes online. Beginner classes started in January.

Taekwon-Do

Children, teens and adults will enjoy Taekwon-Do, a Korean art of self-defence.

Benefits include improving confidence, respect, discipline, awareness, concentration, channelling aggression, balance, coordination, speed, reactions, fitness and health.

Call Master Kenneth Wheatley on 087 2547347 for further information.

Classes always take place on Tuesdays evenings for children, teens and adults in the Brockagh Resource Centre located in Laragh.

Rainbows Ireland

Brockagh Resource Centre is now a registered programme centre for Rainbows Ireland.

For more information, call 0404 45600.

Rainbows is a free, voluntary service for children and young people experiencing loss following bereavement and parental separation.

Attending the programme provides children with an opportunity to meet with other children of a similar age and loss experience, at a minimum of three months after the loss.

Medjugorje pilgrimage

A Pilgrimage to Medjugorje departs from Roundwood on April 23 for a week.

A second pilgrimage takes place again on October 4 for a week. Both trips will be accompanied by a Spiritual Director and both dates cost €799.

Insurance is optional. For more information and booking, contact Group Leader Mary King on 087 2185067.