Wicklow Community Noticeboard

Warm winter welcomes

Wicklow Library will play host to two evenings that aim to provide a warm winter welcome to all.

First up on Tuesday, December 13 is a flower arragning workshop from 10.30am-12pm, which will be followed by a cup of tea and a chat with Wicklow’s Community Garda Niall Kennedy.

On Wednesday, December 14 it’s ‘Christmas in Wicklow 1947’, a look back at that most interesting of times with historian Jim Scallan at 11.30am, followed by tea and mince pies.

Don’t forget that all this month the Wicklow Photography Club’s 10th Anniversary Exhibition will be on display.

Big Family Christmas

Founded by Jeannie Higgins, who lives in Roundwood, Mary’s Meals is a charity that provides hungry children with one daily meal in a place of education in areas where hunger and poverty often stand in the way of education. They feed more than 2.2million children in 20 countries every school day and have 150 volunteers across Ireland.

This Christmas they inviting people to set a place at their virtual ‘Big Family Christmas’ dinner table.

A gift of €18.30 will set a place in your own name or in the name of a loved one and serve nutritious, locally sourced daily meals to a child in a place of education for an entire school year.

They are also looking for volunteers from Wicklow to help out. For more information visit marysmeals.ie.

Jack and Jill boutique

The Jack and Jill Boutique on The Mall is now full of festive cheer and ready to welcome Christmas shoppers.

All funds raised through sales will go to support the 16 children in the locality with highly complex medical needs who are currently supported by Jack and Jill’s nursing team in Wicklow.

They have all sorts of new and pre-loved goods, including seasonal outfits and stocking fillers.

Christmas market open

The Wicklow Christmas Market, including ice skating and a funfair, is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 7pm, up to and including December 18.

The ice skating rink and funfair will continue into January after the stalls have shut.

Christmas parking

Two hours’ free parking will be available in all pay and display parking areas in the town from Monday, November 21 to Saturday, December 31.

There will be free parking at the Murrough and St Manntains Car Park for the Christmas period and shop owners and staff are encouraged to use these car parks to free up spaces elsewhere.

Cómhra agus Ceol

Every Thursday, children aged up to four are invited to join Bairbre at Wicklow Town Library for conversation and song as Gaeilge.

Each session begins at 10.45am and there is no need to book in advance.

St Vincent de Paul appeal

Wicklow’s annual St Vincent de Paul appeal for food and cash donations is now in full swing and in need of support.

You can donate online at svp.ie/stpatrickswicklow or by calling 0818 176 176.

St Vincent de Paul Wicklow will also be doing street collections in Wicklow town on December 9 and 10.

Their church collection will take place at St Patrick’s Church on December 10 and 11.

Storytime at the library

Wicklow Town Library hosts storytime and craft sessions for children every Saturday from 11-11.30am (excluding Bank Holiday Weekends). There is no need to register in advance.

The library is crosed from December 23 at 5pm until reopening for Friday, December 30. It will then close again unti resuming normal service from January 2 at 10am.

Bridge results

The latest Royal Bridge Club results: Friday, November 25: North/South 1st Phil Billington and Eileen Sheehan; Joint 2nd -Terry Hayes and Isobel Fenton, Margaret Kelly and Rose Butler. East/West 1st Kay Smullen and Bernie Hamilton; 2nd Catherine King and Angela Nolan.

Monday, November 28: - Howell Movement - 1st Bernie Hamilton and Ann McCoy, 2nd Margaret Kelly and Rose Butler, 3rd Joe Kelly and Leonard Murphy.

Wednesday, November 30: - North/South - 1st Susan Hill and Mary McCarthy; 2nd Tony Diviney and Michael O’Gorman: East/West - 1st Kay Smullen and Patricia Doyle, 2nd Leonard Murphy and Una Ryan.

Prizegiving for this season will be held on December 12 and 14 and December 16.

Royal Bridge Club sessions

The Royal Bridge Club has resumed playing on Friday mornings in Wicklow Sailing Club. Please be seated by 9.50am to start playing at 10am.

New and returning members are welcome. Please Contact Berni on 085-8511581 for more information.

Bridge lessons continue in Wicklow Sailing Club on Thursday nights, please contact Phyllis Kavanagh on 086-8388096 for more information.

Badminton

Badminton is back for adults Monday and Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. in Aras An Tochar GAA Complex.

They are open for Juvenile Secondary School students from 7.30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Table tennis

Table Tennis is back at Roundwood Parish Hall on Monday nights from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

All levels are catered for and it’s a fun way to keep fit. €5 per night. Contact Brian Higgins 085 118563.

Walking challenge

There is still time to join the Roundwood walking challenge. Leaving from Roundwood Parish Hall at 7 p.m. every Wednesday evening from November 2 for eight weeks

Walks are tailored to the ability of the group so everyone, young and not so young, are most welcome.

Parish news

The Parish Folk Group are looking for new members to join them and sing at the 6 p.m. Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Wicklow town every second week.

If you can sing or play an instrument - why not leave your name with the priests after Mass or ring the Parish Office Monday to Friday mornings.

The Parish is also looking to recruit some Altar Servers.

If you have made your First Holy Communion and would like to become part of this group - once again give your name to the Priests or ring the Parish Office, and leave your details.

Taekwon-Do

Teens, adults and children will enjoy Taekwon-Do, a Korean art of self-defence.

Benefits include improving confidence, respect, discipline, awareness, concentration, channeling aggression, balance, coordination, speed, reactions, fitness and health.

Call Master Kenneth Wheatley on 087-2547347 for further information.

Classes take place on a Tuesday in the Brockagh Resource Centre. Classes for 4 to 7 year olds run from 6 p.m. to 6.45 p.m., classes for 8 to 12 year olds from 6.45 p.m. to 7.45 p.m., and classes for seniors and teens take place from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

COPDSI group

A local COPDSI support group meet every Friday in the Wicklow Pastoral Centre at 12 noon and hold exercise classes.

For those who don’t fancy face-to-face classes, there is also an online class that runs at the same time, all funded by COPDSI.

Sing Strong, based in Limerick, run weekly vocal and breathing classes online. Beginner classes are due to start in January.

The local group are endeavouring to not only make people aware of their existence, but also that there is help out there if you need it.

AA meetings

Closed AA Meetings are held in the Brockagh Resource Centre at 8.30 p.m. every Monday night all year round.

Yoga Tree

On Friday mornings at the Brockagh Resource Centre with Hilde Eiselen.

Join the expertly taught yoga classes, suitable for all abilities and ages: from complete beginners to advanced practitioners.

Relaxing, dynamic, energising, enjoyable, beneficial and fun yoga for everyone.

Emerge strong and calm, ready for anything. For more information about the schedule, phone 0404 40000 or email info@yogatree.ie.

Garden produce

Anyone with an extra supply of garden food produce you can drop it outside the main entrance of the Brockagh Resource Centre in the crate provided for the community to share.

Mattie Delaney headstone

Glenealy Tidy Towns and the family of Mattie Delaney would like your assistance to erect a headstone in his memory.

Donations can be made to the Glenealy Tidy Towns bank account (AIB in Wicklow IBAN IE28AIBK93361962974063) or contact Veronica (086 1953838) or Anne (087 6768071).

Active Retirement

Wicklow Active Retirment will be closed for the Christmas break on December 20 and 27 and will resume on Tuesday, January 3.

They meet at 10.45a.m. in the De la Salle Pastoral Centre at St. Patrick’s Church and new members are always welcome.