Wicklow Community Noticeboard

Teenage Disco

A teenage disco will take place in Roundwood GAA Hall on Friday, May 28 for second to fourth years from 7.30 p.m. to11 p.m.

Céilí

An Tóchar U12 girls are holding a An Tóchar U12 girls are holding a Ceili in the Parish Hall on Friday June 3 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. so get those dancing shoes on.

Royal Bridge Club

The most recent Royal Bridge Club results saw Margaret Kelly and Rose Butler win North/South.

Joe Kelly and Leonard Murphy were second and Stella Doyle and Ann Looby were third. Michael O’Gorman and Tony Diviney won the East/West, with Marion O’Shaughnessy and Norma Sommers second and Eric and Dorothy Levingstone were third.

Wednesday, May 25 will be their last night of the season, then after a break for the summer, the Royal Bridge Club will resume playing again in September.

Opening of Brockagh Hub

The Brockagh Resource Centre invites you to the launch of the new Brockagh Hub on Thursday May 26 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m..

This exciting new venture is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and will be open as a shared work space with high speed broadband connection.

Laragh Active Retirement

Laragh Active Retirement Group meets every Tuesday morning from 11 a.m. to 12 noon in the Brockagh Centre.

If you fancy a chat, a cuppa and some light exercise, dancing and music, come along on Tuesdays.

They always welcome new members to join the group. They would also like to encourage anyone who loves arts and crafts to share your skills with other members, and come along and join in.

If anyone would like to offer their services or share their skills with the group, please contact Denise on 0404 45600. You can also email brockaghoffice@gmail.com or drop in to the centre.

New members are always welcome.

Wicklow Active Retirement

Members of Wicklow Active Retirement have been having a busy time lately and are glad to be able to meet again regularly on Tuesday mornings in the Pastoral Centre at St. Patrick’s Church.

Line Dancing has resumed and the Choir has started up again on Friday afternoons at 3 p.m. A group of 30 travelled to Kilkenny for a four-night stay. Trips were arranged for each day of the stay and a marvellous time was had by all.

They visited Jerpoint Abbey and many other interesting places and everyone is looking forward to the next holiday in September.

Wicklow Active Retirement are holding a Members’ Lunch on May 24 and taking a trip to the Bord Gais Theatre on May 26 to see ‘Anything Goes’.

My Open Library

Wicklow Branch Library is running a new initiative aimed at those aged 16 and over called My Open Library (MOL).

It is an unstaffed, self-service library, which will be available at Wicklow Library every day of the year between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Current normal staffed opening hours remain unchanged. To be granted MOL access, patrons must attend a brief health and safety walkthrough with a member of staff.

These sessions are held Monday to Saturday at 4 p.m. and Tuesdays/Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Comedy fundraiser In aid of school

Come along for a fun night of comedy in aid of Schoil Chaoimhín Naofa on Friday May 27th in Lynhams of Laragh.

Doors open at 7.30 p.m. with show starting sharp at 8 p.m..

On Stage for the ultimate entertainment will be Danny O’Brien (Comedy Centralm RTE), Paul Marsh (Winner of Ireland’s Funniest joke) and music by The Flamin Mongrels.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting 086 1942546, 087 282 2490, 086 222 8188.

Book early to avoid disappointment. Limited seating.

An Tairseach summer school

An Tairseach and the Columban Ecological Institute Dalgan will run an Ecological Summer School titled ‘God’s Old Diaries – A Geological Exploration’ presented by John Feehan.

Geology can be defined as the study of the early chapters in the story of Creation. This year’s Summer School at An Tairseach looks at how the study of earth’s story deepens our understanding of God’s purpose in creation and our role in response.

The week will consist of a mixture of lecture and discussion, field outings and laboratory enquiry. It runs from Monday, June 20 to Saturday, June 25. The cost is €500, inclusive of deposit, which includes course content (morning and afternoon sessions), accommodation, full board.

All food will be prepared by a fully qualified chef using organic produce from An Tairseach’s farm and garden.

A €100 deposit is required, which you will be invoiced for the balance.

The non-residential cost is €260, including dinner.

St Laurence O’Toole NS

St Laurence O’Toole’s National School in Roundwood will be celebrating its centenary in 2023.

This is a wonderful milestone and a great opportunity for both the school and the whole community to celebrate the rich history and development of the national school and also, celebrate the current school and all the pupils, teachers, staff and families who are involved with it.

A preliminary meeting has been held between the Roundwood Historical Society and interested staff members in the school to begin to make plans for how to celebrate the centenary.

Over the coming year, they will be gathering ideas, memorabilia, stories, pictures, documents etc and working towards a wonderful celebration of the school. They are reaching out to members of the community who may be interested in helping out as the school makes preparations for the centenary.

They are also seeking anyone who may have artefacts, stories or some just enthusiasm for the event to please make contact with them.

Anyone interested in more information or wanting to get involved in these early stages, can make contact with the schoolPayments can be made online when registering, by direct deposit, cheque or credit card – telephone 0404 61833.

Jenny’s Pre-School

Jenny’s Pre-School Moneystown has a limited number of places left for September 2022 and are now taking enrolments for 2023.

Enquiries to jennyspreschoolmoneystown@gmail.com.

Wicklow Tidy Towns

Wicklow Tidy Towns has commenced activities for 2022 on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and is looking for new volunteers.

No commitment is required.

Volunteers come out when they can and WhatsApp messages are sent out as to where to meet up.

If this might interest you, then contact Louise on 086 2293126 or send a message on the Wicklow Tidy Towns Facebook page.

Set dancing

Roundwood set dancing has resumed on Thursday nights in the parish hall starting at 9 p.m.

They look forward to welcoming back our usual dancers and also any new comers if they would like to join are always welcome.

Admission €5.

45 Card Game

45 Card Game every Tuesday night in Moneystown Community Centre starting at 8pm. Teas served.

All are welcome.

St Joseph’s NS

Enrolment for September 2022 is now taking place at St Joseph’s NS in Glenealy.

Forms can be downloaded from the school website www.stjosephsglenealy.com or call 0404 44884 and they will post you a hard copy.

Help for Ukraine

Are you interested in hosting a refugee for a few weeks or a few months?

Or is there any other way you feel you could help a refugee when they arrive?

A local network in the Roundwood district is being developed. A welcoming face is always appreciated.

If you would like to help in any way, please contact Anne Byrne at 087 292 5259, Claire at 087 272 1110 or Siobhán at 087 980 6943.

A WhatsApp group is being set up if you would like to be included.

Parent and toddler group

Happy Days Parent and Toddler Group is back on Wednesday mornings from 10.30 a.m. to 12 noon at the Brockagh Centre and is geared towards parents/guardians, babies and toddlers who can get together for a bit of a chat.