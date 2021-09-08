Wicklow Community Noticeboard

Wicklow Hospice Glen walk

The Glen to Glen walk in aid of Wicklow Hospice will take place on Sunday, September 12.

The loop hike will take in Glendalough and Glendassen and is limited to 200 participants.

Glen to Glen is an awe-

inspiring hike over a distance of around 12.5km, with an average walking time of around three hours. This will be a guided walk over terrain that is suitable for people with a good level of fitness who enjoy a nice walk or hike.

Advance registration is required to take part.

Participants are asked to wear appropriate clothing and footwear and have your own drinks and snacks. There will be light refreshments in the car park after the event and a completion certificate will be issued to all participants. Covid-19 measures will be in place and the walk is limited to 200 participants.

Registration starts at 8.15 a.m. for those taking part. Guided walk starts at 9.15 a.m. sharp. The meeting point is at Laragh Car Park close to Glendalough Woollen Mills, A67 A268.

For details and to register, contact Wicklow Hospice on 01 4068868, email starmey@olh. ie or call Fabian Doyle on 087 2306030. When you register, you will receive a full information sheet and a sponsorship card from Wicklow Hospice.

Elevation Dance School

Elevation Dance School has a brand-new Acro and Aerial Arts and ‘TRIPLE AS’ Programmes (‘Acro and Aerial Artists Squad’).

It combines tumbling, balance and flexibility skills of Acro with the thrilling skills learned on the Aerial Hoop and you have the customised new programme specific to ESPA students.

Students who enrol in this class will also have the option to take the add on AcroDance Class and become members of our ‘TRIPLE A SQUAD’, allowing opportunities for competitions and performances as an Acro Squad.

More information at www.elevationschoolofperformingarts. com/basic-01.

Win a house and car

Glenealy Hurling club’s ‘Win A House and Car in Wicklow”’fundraising campaign has been received well locally.

To purchase a ticket, visit winahouseandcarinwicklow.com or hard copy tickets are available in Brown’s shop Glenealy or please contact any committee member.

Follow Glenealy Hurling Club on social media to keep up to date with the competition and other bonus draws.

Brockagh Market

Brockagh Market is on Sunday, September 12 at the Brockagh Resource Centre.

Open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free entry (limited parking). Tea, coffee and food snacks are available to purchase on the day. The barrier will be locked from 6 p.m. Saturday evening, September 11, till 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

You can contact us by phone at 0404 45600 (Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or email brockaghcarboot@gmail.com.

Social distancing and masks must be worn in accordance with Government guidelines.

Glenealy IT Centre

Enrolment is now taking place at Glenealy IT Centre for the following part-time certified courses commencing September 2021.

ECDL, Manual and Computerised Bookkeeping and Payroll, Photoshop, Advanced Word and Excel. Phone 0404 44980/ 087 3113352.

Film Production Course – Interested in a career in film and creative media? Wish to avail of employment opportunities in the film sector? A new programme has been launched, commencing this September. This BTEC International Diploma part-time course is a project based, interactive, creative training programme with emphasis on ‘hands-on’ practical skills throughout. It covers cinematography, lighting, audio production, film production, factual production. Fully funded dependent on criteria. Enrol now if interested as places are limited.

Contact Glenealy IT Centre at 0404 44980/ 087 3113352.

Volunteers needed

Lakers is in urgent need of volunteers for the Roundwood Reservoir Run.

The run at the reservoir will be taking place on Sunday, September 12. Volunteers are needed as stewards on the run route as well as stewarding at registration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All volunteers will receive full instructions, a free t-shirt and burger.

Everyone will be meeting at the Roundwood Parish Hall for check-in. The first runners will be setting out at 10.30 a.m.

Covid safety measures will be in place on the day and all runners will be asked to sign a pre-race Covid health form.

There will be a free barbecue and a prize giving for first and second place.

To sign up as a volunteer, contact Kathy on 086 7860111 or email kathy.baker@lakers.ie.

Roadworks

Wicklow County Council wishes to advise that road works will be taking place along the R764 at Ballinahinch, Ashford, for approximately three weeks, having started from Friday, August 20.

Traffic management will be in place and delays are to be expected while a foul sewer pipe is installed.

Sustainable energy

The names of everyone who completed the home energy survey in 2020 were entered into a draw for a MiHome home energy monitor kit by Laragh-Glendalough Sustainable Energy Action Group.

Congratulations to Michael Cullen, who was the winner of the kit.

The UN’s report on climate clearly lays out the challenge that lies ahead, even for small, rural communities such as Laragh/ Glendalough. Climate breakdown is now “widespread, rapid, and intensifying” and the window for preventing catastrophic change is quickly closing.

The report also warned of increasingly extreme heatwaves, droughts and flooding, and a key temperature limit being broken in just over a decade.

Improving energy efficiency in our communities is crucial to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and moving away from our dependency on fossil fuels.

Colley Row

Wicklow County Council plans to temporarily close the public road known as Colley Row in Wicklow town for a three-day period in October.

The temporary closure will take place from Monday, October 11 to Wednesday, October 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Diversion routes will be in place and from Glenside Road, motorists should continue straight and take a left onto Summerhill, then left onto the roundabout at Crinion Park.

From Crinion Park, continue straight through the roundabout onto Summerhill and then take a right at the junction with Glenside Road.

The road closure is necessary for the domestic connection of gas.

Personal alarms

Roundwood and District Community Council are registered to administer the senior alert scheme, which provides grants to elderly people towards the provision of personal alarms.

The personal alarm offers reassurance to allow independent living, safe in the knowledge that you can quickly be in contact with a family member or neighbour in the event of an emergency.

It provides security and peace of mind. If you would like more information, please call 086 8055040.

Mother and baby groups

Brockagh Resource Centre has provided a space for a Mother, Baby and Toddler Group for the past number of years now.

If you are interested in running this group, contact brockaghoffice@gmail.com as there is funding now available.

Applications for funding under this scheme should only be made by Parent and Toddler Groups that are organised on a not-for-profit basis and involve the participation of parents in the community.

Grants will normally range from €100 to €1,250.

Wildflowers on Facebook

The Laragh and Glendalough community is home to a beautiful array of wildflowers that come into bloom during the summer months.

Although they often go unnoticed, these wildflowers provide an important food source to our pollinators.

A new Facebook page has been set up to document, using photos, the wildflowers growing in the area, and to provide information on their names and distribution.

ALONE

ALONE, the organisation that supports older people, is operating a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to Covid-19.

Contact ALONE on 0818 222 024 if you have concerns about your own wellbeing, or the wellbeing of an older person you know.

See wwwalone.ie

Annamoe Centre

The tennis court at the Annamoe Centre is back open.

If anybody has any queries or wants to make a booking, please get in touch with Christine on 086 805 7431.

Children’s tennis coaching takes place at the Annamoe Centre each Saturday morning.

Anyone interested in taking part on Saturday mornings can visit the website www.jsta.ie to book a place for children’s tennis.