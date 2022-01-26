Two guided tree walks around Glendalough

The guided walks in Glendalough take place on Thursday and Saturday.

NATIONAL Park and Wildlife Service guides will lead two walks through the Upper Lake area of Glendalough to identify some of the non-native coniferous trees growing there.

There will be an option at the end to see what is currently said to be Ireland’s tallest tree.

The walks take place on Thursday, January 27, and Saturday, January 29, at 11 a.m.

The meeting point is at the National Park Information Office park (eircode A98R221).

Participants will mostly be walking on the flat valley floor along hard surfaced paths and areas of grass. However there will be some short sections of steeper, stepped and rougher ground. Dress for the outdoors and wear warm clothing, good shoes or walking boots and bring waterproofs just in case. This is a free event. Except for guide or assistance dogs, dogs are not permitted on National Park events.

Booking is essential. To book, email the National Park Education Centre at wickloweducationcentre@housing.gov.ie.

Participants are required to complete a Covid screening questionnaire prior to this event. This will be emailed a few days prior to the event. Please complete and return before the event.