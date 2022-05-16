Roundwood school to mark centenary next year

ST Laurence O’Toole’s National School in Roundwood will be celebrating its Centenary in 2023.

This is a wonderful milestone and a great opportunity for both the school and the whole community to celebrate the rich history and development of the national school and also, celebrate the current school and all the pupils, teachers, staff and families who are involved with it.

A preliminary meeting has been held between the Roundwood Historical Society and interested staff members in the school to begin to make plans for how to celebrate the Centenary.

Over the coming year, they will be gathering ideas, memorabilia, stories, pictures, documents etc and working towards a wonderful celebration of the school.

They are reaching out to members of the community who may be interested in helping out as the school makes preparations for the Centenary. They are also seeking anyone who may have artefacts, stories or some just enthusiasm for the event to please make contact with them.

Anyone interested in more information or wanting to get involved in these early stages, can make contact with the school or school.