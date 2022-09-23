Deer rut watch along Spinc walking trail in Glendalough

WICKLOW has one of the largest deer populations in the land and one of the most magnificent sights you can witness are male deer rutting.

National Park staff shall have telescopes set up on the Spinc walking trail and a deer rut watch takes place on Sunday, October 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone walking on this route is welcome to stop by, view the deer through the telescopes and discuss the deer and their ecology with our staff.

Participants are advised to visit to the Information Office at the Upper Lake, Glendalough to get directions to the telescopes before setting out.

The Spinc trail is a hillwalk and takes approximately three hours to complete. All are welcome, although the hike may be too long for young children.

Please note, that participants will not be escorted on the hike.

Hiking boots and rain gear are recommended. Bring binoculars if you have them. All dogs must be kept on leads.

This event is free of charge, but please be aware that the Upper Lake car park has a €4 charge.

.