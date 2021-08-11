Around the Districts: Newtownmountkennedy and Roundwood

Rebecca Murphy with her daughter Clodagh Cosgrave and Averil Nolan out and about in Wicklow town.

NEWTOWNMOUNTKENNEDY

Public defibrillator

The defibrillator is located at Henry and Rose, Main Street, Newtownmountkennedy. In any emergency dial 999/112, don’t assume somebody else has.

Men’s Shed

Newtown and Newcastle Men’s Shed members are reminded that this Friday morning, August 13, at 11 a.m., we will hold a difibrillator usage meeting at which we will have instruction on the proper use of this vital piece of life-saving equipment, so we are hoping for a full attendance.

We have our musican members who meet every Thursday evening at the shed premises for a jamming session and would welcome any other musicians who wish to join the group to come along to the shed at Killadreenan where they would be made most welcome, session begins around 7.15ish, so come along if interested meanwhile here’s a song from Liam.Be safe.

GAA club notes

Mini magpies continue on a Saturday morning from 11 a.m. for boys and girls aged 4-6

Under-7/under-9 mixed team played Avondale on Friday in Newtown and had a great evening of games at the GO Games, they continue to train Mondays from 6.45.

Under-11 boys continues to train on Mondays also with matches coming thick and fast.

Under-13 boys are training next Friday at 6.30 p.m. and their next match is Monday (August 16) away to Ashford at 7 p.m.

Under-15 boys are training away across Newtown, Ashford and Newcastle with championship games now in full flow.

Under-16 girls recently played v Clanna Gael in championship winning with a very strong and convincing score line, the team from keeper to full forward all played great. Special mention to Hannah Martin, Shelby McDonald and Tara Carey, also showed very good that night Farrah Doyle and Cilan Dodd. Next match Monday the 9th away to Ashford at 7.30.

Under-17 boys are training away under the Pearse Gaels name with matches against Michael Dwyers on Friday, August 13, in Ashford and away to St Patrick’s Wicklow town on Monday, August 16.

The senior ladies and minors continue to train every Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30. The senior ladies next match is Tuesday the 10th away V Avoca at 7.45 p.m. We’d like to wish Alyssia Larkin well and hope she has a speedy recovery.

Junior B’s played away to Ashford with a few players missing and came away with a loss. They play their final league game this Thursday at home to Newcastle at 7.30.

The senior men play their final league game this Sunday away to Tinahely at 11.30. We’d like to wish speedy recoveries to Dean Odlum, John O’Donoghue and Justin Owens after they all suffered injuries in recent league games.

Lotto – The lotto numbers are between 1 and 30. If the jackpot is not won €300 will be added to the jackpot. Match-three numbers win or share €600. The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 2, 12, 27 and 29. No match-three winner. This week’s jackpot is €7,300. The Newtown GAA lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8 p.m., tickets are only €2 and they are available to buy in local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s post office and Eugene’s food store. A full list of ticket sellers is available to view on our social media and website. The next lotto draw will be Monday, August 16.

Community Forum

Thank you to everyone for attending last week’s meeting. Alot happening in the area so great to see such Community Spirit working together as a community for the community. Minutes will be posted on the Community Forum Facebook page.

Congratulations local groups, Newtownmountkennedy Area Sports Development, who have being allocated funding through the Community Enhancement Programme and East Coast TKD who have been allocated funding under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme. Wonderful to see our Clubs and groups being recognised.

Newtownmountkennedy Community Forum would encourage everyone to support our local businesses and shop local where you can. By keeping it local we are supporting our community to get back on it’s feet and continue to flourish.

Congratulations

Sending Congratulations to Bobby Douglas of Mayo’s Hurling Squad. Bobby, who is son of Mick Douglas a Newtown native and nephew of Bob and John Douglas made his debut in Goals for the Mayo hurling team recently in Croke Park against Tyrone in the Nicky Rackard Cup Final. Congratulations to Bobby, Mick and family over in Mayo from everyone in Newtown.

Newtown Juniors FC

Six of our teams played last weekend in another weekend full of inclement weather.

Our under-8s travelled to Ashford to take on the home side and after a series of keenly contested games there wasn’t much to separate either team on the scoresheet. On the day best for Newtown were Samuel Kearns, Peter Heffernan and Logan McMahon.

Our 9’s travelled away to Roundwood and like the 8’s this was another close series of games. Best for Newtown were Noah Clarkson. John Paul Dunleavy and Jake McDonald.

The 10 Black team hosted Rathnew Green in a high scoring thriller which Rathnew just edged on a 7-5 scoreline. There were braces for Noah Sinnott-Elliott and Tommie Ryan while Joseph Carstairs also got on the scoresheet. Fionn O’Toole, Eoin Ledwidge and Jake Maguire-Halpin starred for Newtown on the day.

It was another heavy defeat for the 10 Red team but this week they scored their first goals as a team which is a move in the right direction. Alana Gray scored twice, and John Paul Dunleavy added the other goal on a day when the goalscorers and Jake McDonald all starred.

It took a last gasp penalty from top goalscorer David McCormack to edge the game for our under-11s away to St Anthony’s Red. The penalty was McCormack’s second goal of the game. Colin Healy and Aaron Nolan scored the other two goals. Conor Shevlin was man of the match for Newtown on the day.

With our 12’s, 14’s and under-15 teams idle for a number of reasons only our under-13s saw action from the older age groups when they travelled to Shamrock Park to take on Ratner. When the dust had settled our guys came away with an excellent 4-0 win. Leading 1-0 at the break thanks to an Aidan Heffernan goal, William Valentine with two goals and Pat Carey completed the total. On the day Ryan McDonald, Mikey Synnott and Heffernan shone on the day for Newtown.

Well done to Dylan Dunleavy, Mikey Synnott and Nichita Neaga from our under-13 team who represented the club on the WDSL Tab Cup squad who finished in third position on the day. All games were played at Arklow Town FC.

The following are the fixtures for our teams for the weekend Saturday/Sunday, August 14/15: under-8s at home to St Anthony’s Yellow ko Saturday at 11.30 a.m. ; under-9s away to St Anthony’s Red ko TBC; under-10 Black – Fixture TBC; under-10 Red – Fixture TBC; under-11s away to Ashford Rovers ko TBC; under-12s at home to Glencormac Utd ko Saturday at 10 a.m.; under-13s away to Enniskerry ko TBC; under-14s – TBC; under-15s away to Arklow Utd ko TBC (Fixtures and ko times are subject to change)

New players are always welcome for all our age groups especially players for our under-13 (2008), under-14 (2007) and under-15 (2006) teams. For further enquires contact Hughie at 087 6987653.

Our Development Squad practise sessions continue to take place every Saturday from 10 a.m. till 11 a.m. in the Sportsfield. Development coaching caters for four- to six-year-olds. All our coaches are fully qualified and are Garda Vetted. For further information please contact Lauren (Monday to Friday. after 6 p.m.) at 085 1017518.

The club have joined forces with senior club Newtown United to enter a Women’s team in the proposed new Wicklow Women’s League. The team are training every Wednesday from 7 p.m. till 8.15 p.m. New players are very welcome.

The following are the dates and times our teams are training from Monday, August 9: Players born in 2013/2014 – Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Players born in 2012 – Wednesdays 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Players born in 2011 (Black Team) – Thursdays 7.15 p.m. to 8.15 p.m.; Players born in 2011 (Red Team) – Thursdays 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Players born in 2010 – Tuesdays 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Players born in 2009 – Wednesdays 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Players born in 2008 – Thursday 6.30 p.m. to 7.45 p.m.; Players born in 2007 – Fridays 5.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.; Players born in 2006 – Wednesdays 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

We only have the one player celebrating his birthday this coming week and he is Logan McMahon who celebrates his birthday on the 15th. Happy birthday Logan from everyone at Newtown Juniors FC.

Our first Golden Goals back was the Community Shield game between Manchester City and Leicester City which took place on Saturday. The winning minute was the 89th minute with the 88th and 90th minute also winning. Just waiting to finalise the winner’s names asap. Next weekend we have the Super Sunday game between Spurs and Manchester City or as its more commonly known as the ‘Harry Kane Derby’.

Newtown Juniors FC would like to extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Joe Murphy (Glebemount Wicklow Town) who sadly passed away recently. May he rest in peace.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors FC please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Country Market

North Wicklow Country Market continues every Saturday at Newcastle Community Centre from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Community Response

Please call Ciara Perks at 087 6380155 or the Community Call Helpline 1800 868 399 and we will get you the help and support you need. Whether it is groceries, collection of prescriptions, a paper or just a friendly chat please call your community is here for you.

ROUNDWOOD

Fr Lynch’s retirement

Fr Lynch is retiring from our parish shortly. If you would like to make a donation towards a retirement present please leave it with the Sacristan in Moneystown or drop it to Maureen in Roundwood parish office between Monday and Thursday, August 23, and 26. (8.45 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.)

Golf Society

Our next outing is Druids Glen on Sunday, August 15, which is the Francis Lawless memorial. Tee time is 12.40-15.10 and as usual ring Willie Kenna at 087 2111061. Food is available on the day and the usual Covid restrictions still apply.

Lotto

Results of the draw held on Sunday, August 8. There was no jackpot winner. The numbers drawn were 1, 17, 23 and 28. There was one match-three winner. Ray Clark. Next week’s jackpot will be €22,900.

Music in Calary

The first concert recorded in Calary Church this year is by Billy O’Brien (piano) who plays pieces by Brahms, Chopin and Scarlatti. This concert has been released on YouTube and if you are interested in viewing it, please email derekneilson@eircom.net.

It is hoped that those who view the concert will make a donation in lieu of an entrance fee, which will be used for future concerts. Music in Calary would like to acknowledge the support of Wicklow County Council’s Arts Office.

Roundwood AFC

Roundwood AFC are having their AGM on Wednesday, August 11, in our clubhouse, Vartry grounds at 8 p.m. All motions and nominations to be sent to the club secretary – Noel Kenny, Tomriland, Roundwood in writing prior to the AGM All new members are very welcome.

An Tóchar GAA

Our 50/50 Club Draw took place on Saturday, July 31, Congratulations to Matt Nolan the lucky winner of €925. Thank you to everyone who bought tickets and supported our fundraising draw.

Our next draw takes place on Saturday, August 28, with 50% of the pot going to the lucky winner, and the other 50% going to club. Tickets are available at klubfunder. or from any committee member who can enter your tickets for you.

Cancer Support

Our centre is now open. Hospital transport is being provided as per usual. Counselling for cancer sufferers and their family is available. Reflexology, massage and other therapies are available also. If you would like any further information regarding any of the above, please do not hesitate to contact us at 086 1534011 or call into the office for a chat.

Personal alarms

The Roundwood and District Community Council are registered to administer the senior alert scheme which provides grants to elderly people towards the provision of personal alarms. The personal alarm offers reassurance to allow independent living, safe in the knowledge that you can quickly be in contact with a family member or neighbour in the event of an emergency. It provides security and peace of mind. If you would like more information, please call 086 8055040.

Annamoe Centre

The tennis court is open now as the good weather is on the way. If anybody has any queries or wants to make a booking please get in touch with Christine at 086 8057431.

Children’s tennis coaching continues on Saturday mornings – book at jsta.ie.

Local notes

If you have an item or news that you would like to include in the Roundwood Notes contact Margaret Bolger the email address is mgtbolger@gmail.com.