Around the Districts – Newtownmountkennedy and Roundwood

NEWTOWN-MOUNTKENNEDY

Local notes contact

If you have news or an item to be added to the Newtownmountkennedy notes, please email Ciara Martin Perks at ciaraperks87@gmail.com or call 087 6380155.

Public defibrillator

The defibrillator is located at Henry and Rose, Main Street, Newtownmountkennedy. In any emergency dial 999/112, don’t assume somebody else has.

Community Forum

Our next meeting will take place Tuesday, August 3, at 7.30 p.m. outside Newtownmountkennedy Community Centre following current public health guidelines. Minutes from our last meeting will be posted on the Community Forum Facebook page.

Newtownmountkennedy Community Forum would encourage everyone to support our local businesses and shop local where you can.

By keeping it local we are supporting our community to get back on it’s feet and continue to flourish.

Newtown Juniors FC

Plenty of action last weekend for our teams as the balmy weather conditions continued. Our 8’s travelled to Shamrock Park to take on Rathnew and both sides played out some very entertaining matches. On the day best for the 8’s was Samuel Kearns, who played very well in midfield and James McDermott who put in a shift throughout the games.

The 9’s like wise had a close set of matches away to Wicklow Rovers Green and there wasn’t much between the teams at the end; Ashlyn Roy, Ava McDonald and Kaitlyn Mullen were among Newtown’s star performers.

Our new under-10 Red team played their first game together last Tuesday when they took on a well oiled Rathnew team. That the scoreline was a little one sided was irrelevant and all the players on duty gave it their all and left it on the pitch. Our under-10 Black team also played their first game together and they edged out a gallant Glencormac Utd side on a 5-4 scoreline on Thursday evening in the Parish Field. The goalscorers were Rian Martin, Noah Sinnott-Elliott, Tommie Ryan, Finn Heffernan (pen) and an own goal. Among the players who starred were Heffernan, Sinnott-Elliott, Ryan and Joseph Carstairs.

Our under-11s had an emphatic home win over St Anthony’s Red on Saturday. David McCormack kept up his rich vein of form with a 4-goal haul including a penalty. Aaron Nolan scored twice and there were singles for Conor Shevlin, Elliott Garrett, Bobby Spillane and Colin Healy. Best on the day were AJ Doyle in goal, Gerry Hoban, Shevlin and McCormack. Fair play to the Antos team who kept playing football till the end.

Bad day at the office for our under-12s who lost 3-1 at home to St Anthony’s White. It started off so well with Kaydin McMahon giving Newtown the lead but sadly Newtown never built on that lead and Antos scored their three goals before half time to take the points. Morgan McMahon and Kaydin McMahon were the pick of the Newtown players.

An understrength under-13 team lost 5-0 at home to Wicklow Rovers A in a game where some of our players efforts went unrewarded. Trailing 2-0 at half time against the run of play we conceded three very poor goals from a defensive point of view in the second half. Among our players who starred were Mikey Synnott, Dylan Dunleavy, Aaron Roy and Nichita Neaga.

Like the 13’s, the 14’s suffered their first defeat of the season away to Ashford on a 7-1 scoreline. Also, like the 13’s some of the goals conceded were very soft. On the day Rose Kelly Tynan, Brooklyn Doyle and William Valentine were the pick of the Newtown players.

There was no game last weekend for the under-15s.

Congratulations to former Junior Mason Melia, who was called up to the under-15 Ireland teams four-day training camp last week. Well done Mason from everyone at Newtown Juniors FC Also, good luck and well done to Dylan Dunleavy, Mikey Synnott and Nichita Neaga from our under-13 team who have been selected on the WDSL Tab Cup squad for next Mondays tournament in Bridgewater Centre Park (Arklow Town’s ground) which kicks off at 11 a.m. The other teams competing are Cavan/Monaghan, Dundalk, and Wexford.

There are no fixtures this coming weekend Sat. July 31-Sunday, August 1, as it is a bank holiday weekend.

New players are always welcome for all our age groups especially players for our under-13 (2008), under-14 (2007) and under-15 (2006) teams. For further enquires contact Hughie at 087 6987653.

Our Development Squad practise sessions continue to take place every Saturday from 10 a.m. till 11 a.m. in the Sportsfield. Development coaching caters for four- to six-year-olds. All our coaches are fully qualified and are Garda Vetted. For further information please contact Lauren (Monday to Friday. after 6 p.m.) at 085 1017518. There will be no DS training this coming weekend due to the Bank Holiday.

The club have joined forces with senior club Newtown United to enter a Women’s team in the proposed new Wicklow Women’s League. The team are starting training on Wednesday, July 28, from 7 p.m. till 8.15 p.m. New players are welcome.

The following are the dates and times our teams are training from Monday, July 26. Players born in 2013/2014 – Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Players born in 2012 – Wednesdays 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Players born in 2011 – Thursdays 7.15 p.m. to 8.15 p.m.; Players born in 2010 – Tuesdays 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Players born in 2009 – Wednesdays 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Players born in 2008 – Thursday 6.30 p.m. to 7.45 p.m.; Players born in 2007 – Fridays 5.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.; Players born in 2006 – Wednesdays 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Results of our latest ‘Golden Goals’ competition, of which there were two from the Italy vs England Euro Final game from the Euros were as follows. Blue Set: €60 – second Minute – Luke Hoban c/o Self; €20 – first Minute – Rian Martin c/o P Martin; €20 – third Minute Luke Hoban c/o Self. Pink Set: €60 – second Min – Jo Nolan c/o Noah; €20 – first Minute – Eammo and Jimmy c/o T Ryan; €20 – third Minute – Tom Nolan c/o Self.

Many thanks to everybody who sold tickets and to all who bought tickets. Bit of a break now but we will be back with the Community Shield game between Manchester City and Leicester City which takes place on Saturday, August 7.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors FC please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

GAA club notes

Summer camp – Monday, July 5, saw our club hold our first ever club summer camp. A brilliant week of fun and games was enjoyed by over 120 kids and 15 coaches. We definitely unearthed a few superstars during the week, so watch this space... The kids were coached by our amazing coaches who did an unbelievable job in making the week fun and enjoyable. The coaches were Cian Walsh, Darragh Heffernan, Ryan Clarke, Shane Synnott, Matthew Doyle, Stephen Kelly, Ella Doyle, Matthew Cooley, Sonya McGuirl, Rachel Byrne, Aisling Kearns, Rachel Bayle, Keelin Dodds and Ellie McCabe. A big thank you too Jackie Kinch, who oversaw the camp and the coaching for the week along with help from Emma. A big thank you to Dominic for all his work organising the event.

Our camp wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Lula.

Rose (a Clancy Group Company), a company run by local man Liam Clancy.

The Clancy family have been ingrained in Newtown GAA for decades, whether it has been through playing, coaching or supporting, Liams family are Newtown GAA through and through. Liam, Karl and Lauren have supported the summer camp from day one and the club is beyond grateful for the help and support that they have provided.

A massive thanks to Shane Mooney our Juvenile Club secretarty who took on the lead role in organsising our first ever Club Camp. These camps take hours of planning and organising to ensure that everything is set up, we have enough coaches, there is enough gear and that we had a sponsor to help reduce the cost of the camp. He put his heart and soul in to this and with over 120 local kids catered for from four to 12 years of age.

The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 1, 7, 10 and 26. Two people matched three and this week’s jackpot is €6,800. The Newtown GAA lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8 p.m., tickets are only €2 and they are available to buy in local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s post office and Eugenes food store. A full list of ticket sellers is available to view on our social media and website. The next lotto draw will be Monday, July 26.

Next week’s lotto numbers will be between 1 and 30. If the jackpot is not won €300 will be added to the jackpot. Match-three numbers will win or share €300.

Country Market

North Wicklow Country Market continues every Saturday at Newcastle Community Centre from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

ROUNDWOOD

Golf Society

Results of president Tim Cronin’s Prize held in Woodenbridge Golf Club on Sunday, July 18.

First Ian McAulay 38 points, Second Paul Gaskin 36 points, Third Mick O’Reilly 36 points, Fourth Reece Scott 36 points, Fifth James Lawless 35 points. Class 1 First Ray McElhinney 35 points, Second Donny O’Reilly 34 points. Class 2 First Aaron Roche 35 points, Second Darren Meaney pts. Class 3 First Mark Gorman 35 points, Second David Power 35 points. Front Nine Deirdre Carroll 20 points. Back Nine Ian Hamilton 21 points. Visitors Prize Adam Stanford.

Next outing is Druids Glen on August 15.

Lotto

Results of the draw held on Sunday, July 25. There was no jackpot winner. The numbers drawn were 12, 21, 24 and 28. There were three match-three winners. Mari Kennedy, Brian Corbett and Jim Kinsella. Next week’s jackpot will be €22,300.

An Tóchar GAA

The 2020 Junior C Championship Final between An Tóchar and Blessington takes place this Saturday, July 31, in Aughrim. Throw-in 3 p.m. Wishing all our players and management team the very best of luck. #AnTocharAbu

50/50 Club Draw – Our next 50/50 Club Draw will take place this Saturday, July 31, with 50% of the pot going to the lucky winner, and the other 50% going to club. Tickets are available at; klubfunder. or from any committee member who can enter your tickets for you. The option to sign up for six monthly recurring tickets is now available at the above address, as well as the usual one-monthticket. Thank you for supporting our new fundraising draw.

Lakers Run

We are delighted to announce that our Lakers Roundwood Run is open for registration. The run will take place on Sunday, September 12. Meeting at the Roundwood Parish Hall with Check in taking place between 8.30 and 10 a.m.

Covid Safety Measures will be in place on the day and all runners will be asked to sign a Pre-Race Covid Health Form. Free barbecue and and prize Giving for first and second Place. All Run and Route Details and our Covid Safety Document can be found on our website.

Cancer Support

Our centre is now open. Hospital transport is being provided as per usual. Counselling for cancer sufferers and their family is available. Reflexology, massage and other therapies are available also. If you would like any further information regarding any of the above, please do not hesitate to contact us at 086 1534011 or call to the office for a chat.

Tennis coaching

Children’s tennis coaching continues at Annamoe Centre on Saturday mornings – book at jsta.ie.

Personal Alarms

The Roundwood and District Community Council are registered to administer the senior alert scheme which provides grants to elderly people towards the provision of personal alarms.

The personal alarm offers reassurance to allow independent living, safe in the knowledge that you can quickly be in contact with a family member or neighbour in the event of an emergency. It provides security and peace of mind. If you would like more information, please call 086 8055040.

Annamoe Centre

The tennis court is open now as the good weather is on the way. If anybody has any queries or wants to make a booking please get in touch with Christine at 086 8057431.

Local notes

If you have an item or news that you would like to include in the Roundwood Notes contact Margaret Bolger the email address is mgtbolger@gmail.com.